Liberia: Boakai Sends War Crimes, Anti-Corruption Court Bills to Legislature

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has moved to deepen accountability in Liberia by formally receiving draft legislation for the establishment of a Special War Crimes Court and a National Anti-Corruption Court, before forwarding both bills to the National Legislature for consideration.

The documents were delivered on Wednesday at the Executive Mansion by the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia, just days after President Boakai signed Executive Order No. 164 extending the office's mandate by one year to fast-track preparations for the two proposed tribunals.

The presidential extension, issued on May 1, 2026, is intended to accelerate the legal and institutional groundwork required to make both courts operational.

Addressing the presentation ceremony, President Boakai said the initiative is central to his administration's governance and rule-of-law agenda, describing the proposed courts as critical instruments to confront Liberia's legacy of impunity.

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"I didn't come to this position to look for precedence. We came on a rescue mission," President Boakai said.

He stressed that the courts are not intended for political targeting but for institutional reform.

"The proposed courts are intended to strengthen national systems rather than target individuals," he said.

The President linked the initiative to Liberia's international obligations and its reputation within the global community, stressing that accountability is essential for national credibility.

"Liberia must demonstrate its commitment to justice, human rights, and international obligations," he said. "Accountability remains essential for justice, national reconciliation, and long-term development."

Reflecting on Liberia's history of civil conflict, Boakai said the country must go beyond symbolic gestures to ensure justice for victims through functioning legal institutions.

"We need to honor victims of conflict and ensure that the mistakes of history are not repeated," he said.

He also underscored the importance of political courage in advancing reforms.

"Leadership requires prioritizing what is right over what is politically convenient," the President added.

President Boakai further situated the proposed courts within his administration's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, noting that accountability and rule of law are essential pillars of national recovery.

"Ending impunity is critical to restoring confidence in public institutions and ensuring that national resources are managed in the interest of all Liberians," he said. "This exercise is to make our country be respected again."

He called on lawmakers and citizens to support the passage of the bills.

"I call on the Legislature and the Liberian people to support the passage of the draft bills," he said.

According to legislative sources, the bills will be reviewed by the Judiciary Committees of both houses, with expected public hearings involving victims' groups, legal experts, and international partners.

Officials from the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia said the submission represents a major milestone in establishing accountability mechanisms for crimes committed during Liberia's civil wars, as well as addressing economic crimes.

The office--originally created to lay the groundwork for a war crimes court--has since expanded its mandate to include economic and financial crimes. The recent one-year extension under Executive Order No. 164 is expected to support final preparations, including staffing, budgeting, procedural rules, and international cooperation frameworks.

Under the draft legislation, the Special War Crimes Court would prosecute serious violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during Liberia's civil conflicts.

The proposed National Anti-Corruption Court would handle high-level corruption cases, illicit enrichment, and other offenses affecting public resources and service delivery.

Both courts are expected to operate under Liberian law while incorporating international legal standards.

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Civil society organizations have welcomed the move but are urging transparency and broad public participation in the legislative process, stressing the need to guarantee judicial independence, adequate funding, and witness protection mechanisms.

International partners and human rights organizations that have long advocated for accountability mechanisms in Liberia have also expressed readiness to provide technical and financial support once the legislation is enacted.

Since assuming office, President Boakai's administration has consistently emphasized anti-impunity and governance reform, arguing that sustainable development cannot be achieved without addressing corruption and past atrocities.

With the bills now before the Legislature, the next phase will determine whether Liberia takes a historic step toward establishing domestic courts for both war crimes and grand corruption--an outcome officials say would strengthen investor confidence and reinforce the country's commitment to the rule of law.