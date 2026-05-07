Liberia: Govt to Enforce Liberian-Only Business Laws in 30 Days

The Government of Liberia has announced its intention to rigorously enforce existing laws that reserve specific business sectors exclusively for Liberian citizens.

Speaking during a meeting held on May 6, 2026, with local manufacturers and distributors, Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung indicated that full enforcement will commence within thirty (30) days.

Key provisions under the enforcement include granting Liberians exclusive rights to distribute locally manufactured products.

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The announcement follows a series of consultations led by the Vice President with local business stakeholders, aimed at strengthening Liberian participation in the domestic economy.

Deliberations during these engagements highlighted concerns that some Liberians are serving as fronts for foreign nationals in sectors legally reserved for citizens.

The Vice President noted that such practices undermine the intent of the policy and weaken genuine local enterprise.

In response, several Liberian-owned businesses -- including Jungle Water, Bill Delamou Trading, and Exodus Entertainment Center -- expressed readiness to assume full responsibility for the distribution of locally produced goods.

Participating distributors underscored their operational capacity, financial strength, and commitment to ensuring nationwide supply.

They further affirmed their readiness to support Liberian-owned retail enterprises by maintaining reliable supply chains and fostering stronger domestic partnerships.

The discussions were geared toward enhancing product availability across the country while increasing local participation in the economy.

However, stakeholders also cautioned against potential circumvention of the policy, noting that foreign-owned entities may attempt to exploit loopholes through proxy arrangements.

As part of the way forward, participants agreed to broaden engagement to include producers, manufacturers, and Liberian distributors.

This collaborative approach is intended to develop a coordinated distribution framework, ensure market stability, and promote sustainable growth within Liberia's commercial sector.

During a recent appearance on the state broadcaster, ELBC, Vice President Koung reaffirmed the Government's strong political will to fully implement these measures and ensure that Liberians derive maximum benefit from protected economic opportunities.