Liberia: Hostility Greets Yekeh's Movement in Ganta, Sanniquellie

Expelled lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah faced a hostile reception in Ganta and Sanniquellie on May 6, 2026, as groups of youths--believed to be supporters of the ruling Unity Party--blocked his movement, disrupted his outreach, and pelted his convoy with water bags and stones.

Kolubah, traveling under the banner "Movement to Liberate Liberia from Criminals and Crooks," had just concluded a weeklong tour of southeastern counties when he entered Ganta. Upon arrival, a group of youths gathered at a major intersection in the city, obstructing him from addressing the public and preventing him from parading along the main street.

Witnesses said the situation escalated quickly as the crowd surrounded his convoy of three vehicles, chanting and striking the cars while loud music played from his movement.

"We don't want Yekeh to say anything here let him pass and leave our county," some members of the group were heard shouting.

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The group began throwing water bags and hurling insults, including verbal attacks directed at Kolubah's mother, as his convoy attempted to move through the city. While some individuals reportedly attempted to physically assault him, his supporters intervened to prevent direct contact, though they could not stop the barrage of projectiles and insults.

It remains unclear what triggered the confrontation, as there were no reported exchanges or provocations upon his arrival. However, several observers suggested the disruption may have been premeditated.

The standoff created a major traffic jam in Ganta, sparking fear and confusion among residents. Reactions from the public were sharply divided, with some condemning the actions as dangerous and damaging to the county's image.

"If anything happens to Yekeh in Nimba, it will tarnish the county character," one concerned resident said as tensions intensified.

Others defended Kolubah's right to speak freely.

"Nimba is not different from Liberia, so everybody has the opportunity to come here and say anything they want to say," another resident stated.

However, some individuals supported the actions of the youths, accusing Kolubah of making inflammatory remarks against the government, including President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung.

"This man is too rude and full of insults. They should have beaten him, then he will never try it again," an elderly man in a private security uniform said.

Nimba County is widely regarded as a political stronghold of the Unity Party and the home county of Vice President Koung, a factor many believe contributed to the intensity of the reaction.

Despite the confrontation, Kolubah and his team eventually exited Ganta without serious injury, as police were deployed to prevent further escalation. A police officer told reporters that authorities had prior information about Kolubah's visit, which contributed to heightened tension upon his arrival.

No arrests had been reported as of press time.

Reports indicate that the same group of youths followed Kolubah to Sanniquellie, where he again faced resistance. His attempt to engage supporters was disrupted after individuals threw stones at him, forcing him to cut short his appearance. No injuries were reported.

The incidents have sparked debate on social media, with many condemning the actions as political intolerance and a violation of freedom of movement and expression. Others, however, defended the reaction as a response to what they described as provocative rhetoric.

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As of press time, local authorities had not issued an official statement, though critics argue the events may have been organized to prevent Kolubah from addressing the public.

The confrontation has raised broader concerns about political tolerance ahead of the 2029 elections, with some observers warning that opposition figures could face increasing resistance in areas considered strongholds of the ruling party.

The situation also echoes past political tensions in the region. It can be recalled that during the 2005 Liberian general election, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and her entourage were attacked in Ganta during a campaign visit, highlighting a history of politically charged confrontations in the area.