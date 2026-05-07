Nigeria: Buni Brokers Peace Between Yahaya Bello, Ajaka

The reconciliation was facilitated by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni at a meeting held at Mr Bello's residence.

Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and the 2023 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Murtala Ajaka, have reconciled following months of political tension after the last governorship election in the state.

The reconciliation was facilitated by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni at a meeting held at Mr Bello's residence.

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Sources familiar with the meeting said Mr Ajaka apologised to the former governor as part of efforts to rebuild political ties following the bitter 2023 governorship contest.

The development comes days after Mr Ajaka formally defected from the SDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), deepening political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections in Kogi State.

Mr Ajaka, who was the major challenger of the APC during the November 2023 governorship election, has also obtained nomination forms to contest for the Kogi East Senatorial seat currently occupied by Jibrin Echocho.

In recent statements announcing his return to the APC, Mr Ajaka said his decision followed consultations with political stakeholders, elders, youth groups, and supporters across Kogi East.

He described the move as one guided by the need for peace, unity, and collective political advancement in the state.

According to him, the 2023 governorship election represented a major chapter in Kogi's political history, adding that although the contest produced sharp disagreements, his ambition was never driven by personal hostility.

Mr Ajaka also acknowledged the sacrifices made by his supporters during the election period, including those who lost their lives in election-related violence, saying their memory should inspire efforts toward a more peaceful political atmosphere in the state.

He said the current political climate requires leaders to prioritise unity over division and collective development above personal ambitions.

The reconciliation meeting is seen by political observers as a significant development within the APC in Kogi, particularly in Kogi East where early alignments for the next electoral cycle have already begun.

Mr Ajaka's return to the APC also marks a major shift in the state's opposition politics.

Following the 2023 election, he remained one of the most prominent SDP figures in Kogi and was involved in prolonged legal and political disputes challenging the outcome of the governorship poll won by Governor Ahmed Ododo of the APC.

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His latest move is expected to strengthen the APC in Kogi East, although it could also reshape existing political rivalries within the party ahead of the senatorial contest.

Mr Ajaka said he would continue consultations with party leaders, including Governor Ododo and other stakeholders, as part of preparations for the next political phase.

He added that his future political decisions would reflect what he described as the collective interest of the people of Kogi East.