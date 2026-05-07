Nigeria: No, Video Does Not Show Nigerian Jews Showing Mass Support for Israel and U.S. Against Iran

No, video does not show Nigerian Jews showing mass support for Israel and US against Iran

IN SHORT: A video is circulating online with a claim it shows Nigerian Jews holding a mass rally in support of Israel and the US during those two countries' 2026 war on Iran. But this is misleading. The video has been online since 2020 and is unrelated to the current conflict.

In February 2026, the United States and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iran, targeting military sites, leadership, and infrastructure. Iranian leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the initial strikes.

Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military bases across the Middle East.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The conflict has stretched beyond these three countries, affecting the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, which is crucial for oil transport, Lebanon, and the Gulf states.

Amid the ongoing conflict, a video has surfaced on Facebook alongside a claim it shows Nigerian Jews in a mass rally showing support for Israel and the US.

In the video, people are seen holding US and Israeli flags.

One post dated 14 March 2026 is captioned: "Nigerian Jews have come out in massive support of Israel and the USA."

The Jewish people, whose religion is Judaism, are an ethno-religious group, many of whom trace their origins to the ancient Israelites.

In Nigeria, some from the Igbo community believe they have Jewish heritage. The Igbo predominantly live in southeastern Nigeria.

The same claim was found here, here and here.

But does the video show Nigerian Jews showing support for Israel and the US? We checked.

Old video

Africa Check broke down the video into frames and conducted a reverse image search. This revealed that the video was online years before the current war in the Middle East.

Further checks show the same video was posted on X by Nnamdi Kanu, on 5 September 2020 with a caption: "#BiafraExit is the mission IPOB movement is ordained to accomplish."

While Kanu's post did not explain the reason for the supposed rally, it confirms that the video has been online since at least 2020, well before the 2026 Israeli and US war on Iran.

Kanu is the self-proclaimed leader of the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra or Ipob.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Media Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment following his conviction on multiple terrorism-related charges by a court in Abuja on 20 November 2025.

The same video was posted again on 9 May 2022. Some posts from 2020 suggest it shows Ipob members protesting against the "recent killings" of their members, but Africa Check found no credible media reports confirming this.

The video is old and has nothing to do with the US-Israel-Iran war in 2026.