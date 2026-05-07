Liberia: Deplorable Police Barracks in Harper Sparks Concern Years After German-Funded Construction

Harper — The barracks of the Liberian National Police in Harper City are in a serious state of disrepair, raising concerns about the welfare of officers and the maintenance of public infrastructure.

An observation by FPA reporter's recent visit at the barrack shows that a large portion of the building is badly damaged. One side of the structure has broken walls and visible cracks, while the roof is deteriorating, with sections leaking and partly destroyed. The facility also lacks proper bathroom and sanitation services, reportedly making living conditions difficult for officers.According to an August 2010 report, the barracks were constructed by the German Government and handed over to the police by the German Ambassador. Another report puts the project cost at approximately US$69,000.

However, more than a decade later, the building's deteriorating state has raised questions about maintenance and sustainability.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa via phone Wednesday morning, LNP Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sam Collins, said the institution is aware of the situation and has begun a nationwide assessment of its facilities.

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"There is a current assessment ongoing across the country by our Facility Management Team," Collins said.

He noted that funding remains a major constraint.

"You know that funding is a challenge for all public institutions and not only the LNP," he added.

Meanwhile, addressing the issue on a local radio station in Pleebo on Wednesday morning, Maryland County Superintendent Henry Cole pointed to recent improvements in the county's budget. Still, he stopped short of committing specifically to the barracks.

"Before, Maryland County had only $186,000 in the national budget. But now, the government has increased the money. So, the County will now start to look at these critical things. Things that they can do."

Though he did not directly mention the Harper police barracks, his statement suggests that attention may be given to critical infrastructure across the county.

However, as the condition of the barracks continues to worsen, questions remain about how long officers will be expected to operate under such conditions--and when concrete action will be taken to address what many see as an urgent and long-neglected problem.