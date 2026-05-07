Liberia: Bishop Brown Draws Distinction Between Jesus' Words, Boakai's 'Barking Dogs' Remark

REWERVILLE — Bishop Kortu K. Brown has sought to clarify his position in the growing controversy surrounding President Joseph Boakai's "barking dogs" comment, insisting that comparisons between the President's remarks and statements made by Jesus Christ in the Bible are misplaced.

The debate intensified following comments by Bishop Brown published in the May 5, 2026 edition of FrontPage Africa under the headline: "'Barking Dogs' Remarks Sparks Political Firestorm as Bishop Brown Urges Boakai to Clarify." Since then, reactions have poured in from both supporters and critics of the cleric.

Speaking during a Special Intercessory Prayer Service on Wednesday at the New Water in the Desert Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Brewerville, Bishop Brown said the biblical account in Matthew 15 should not be used to justify President Boakai's controversial statement.

President Boakai recently told members of his administration not to be distracted by criticism, particularly from Liberians abroad.

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"We hear lots of criticisms from people especially from people not living here, but don't mind them. If you are going somewhere and there are dogs barking at you, if you stop to throw stones at every dog, you won't reach where you are going," the President reportedly said during the dedication of the new Ministry of Local Government building.

The statement sparked backlash from some Liberians who viewed it as insulting and dismissive of critics of the government.

Responding to questions from FrontPage Africa earlier this week, Bishop Brown suggested it would be in the President's interest to clarify the remark, noting that many citizens interpreted it as referring to Liberians as "dogs."

However, supporters of the President later pointed to Matthew 15:26 -- where Jesus said, "It is not meet to take the children's bread, and cast it to dogs" -- arguing that biblical precedent existed for such language.

But Bishop Brown rejected that comparison.

"Are the followers of President Boakai suggesting that's what he meant when he made his remarks about avoiding barking dogs in the streets?" Brown asked. "Are they suggesting that there are two classes of Liberians in the country and that the President should not be concerned about the other people who may not support or agree with the way he's administering the country?"

Brown Explains Biblical Context

The former president of the Liberia Council of Churches provided a detailed explanation of the biblical story involving the Canaanite woman in Matthew 15:21-28.

According to Brown, Jesus traveled to the borders of Tyre and Sidon where a Canaanite woman pleaded with Him to heal her demon-possessed daughter. Initially, Jesus did not respond because His earthly mission at that time was directed toward the Jews.

Brown explained that when Jesus referenced "dogs," He was echoing the prevailing Jewish view of Gentiles in order to test the woman's faith -- not endorsing division or exclusion.

Despite the initial rejection, the woman persisted, replying that "the dogs also eat of the crumbs which fall from their masters' table." Jesus later commended her faith and healed her daughter.

According to Bishop Brown, the story ultimately demonstrates Jesus' effort to break down barriers rather than deepen divisions.

"Jesus went to the border looking for someone with faith in God and not necessarily what nationality they were," Brown said. "The woman responded and Jesus, recognizing her faith, answered her prayers."

Calls for Unity, Not Division

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Bishop Brown used the occasion to question whether Liberia's political climate is moving toward reconciliation or becoming more polarized.

"In this politically divided country, are we taking steps to break down tribal, regional and partisan barriers in order to bring our people together?" he asked. "Or are we just focused on retribution, division, revenge and the tearing down of the fabric of the country?"

He stressed that his earlier call for President Boakai to clarify the "barking dogs" statement was intended to help ease tensions and promote national unity.

"This is why I suggested President Boakai could clarify his statement about dogs barking in the streets in order to remove any doubts about his intent and plans to unite and reconcile the country," Brown said.

He added that the biblical story of the Canaanite woman illustrates that "God's mercy extends beyond societal boundaries" and challenges people to move beyond divisions, labels and partisan loyalties.