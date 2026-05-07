Africa: Shoniyin Urges Africa to Abandon 'Personality Politics' for System-Driven Governance

Abuja — Former Liberian Deputy Foreign Minister, Elias B. Shoniyin, has called on African leaders to shift away from "personality-driven politics" and embrace institutional reforms, merit-based governance, and long-term development planning as the pathway to the continent's transformation.

Speaking Wednesday at the Africa Economic Summit Conclave in Abuja, Ambassador Shoniyin warned that Africa's future socio-political and economic progress cannot depend on individuals or short-term political arrangements, but must instead be anchored in strong laws, resilient institutions, and accountable governance systems.

Shoniyin, who currently serves as Chairman of the Policy Advisory Council and previously served as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs during the administration of former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, delivered a keynote presentation on the "Social Political Position of Africa" during the summit held from May 6-7.

"Africa's future transformation depends on building strong, lawful, and resilient systems that outlive political administrations and personal leadership," Shoniyin said. "Sustainable progress cannot rely on personalities, informal arrangements, or short-term political interests."

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He argued that many African states remain trapped in governance systems shaped by patronage, ethnicity, and populist politics, which continue to undermine economic growth and democratic stability. According to him, governments across the continent must instead prioritize competence, meritocracy, and service delivery.

"The way forward for Africa requires a deliberate shift from politics driven by patronage and ethnicity toward governance rooted in meritocracy, competence, economic rationality, and service to citizens," he stated.

Shoniyin stressed that public appointments and national decision-making processes should be based on qualifications and performance rather than political loyalty or ethnic considerations, noting that effective governance is impossible without professional and capable institutions.

He further emphasized that while cultural transformation remains important, Africa's fastest route to development lies in institutional and policy reforms capable of ensuring continuity beyond political transitions.

The Liberian diplomat highlighted the need for stronger judicial systems, efficient public administration, credible leadership succession mechanisms, and tougher anti-corruption frameworks to prevent what he described as "institutional decay and governance regression."

On the economic front, Shoniyin urged African governments to become more strategically open to foreign investment and global capital while safeguarding national interests through sound negotiations and competent economic management.

He said attracting sustainable investment would require transparent governance, stable policies, improved infrastructure, quality education systems, and adherence to the rule of law.

"Investment-friendly environments built on transparency, stability, infrastructure, education, and rule of law are essential for attracting sustainable development financing and industrial growth," he noted.

Shoniyin also cautioned African governments against entering concession and partnership agreements without technical expertise, warning that poorly negotiated deals often disadvantage countries and undermine national development objectives.

Education, he argued, must remain central to Africa's long-term advancement, describing it as both a social necessity and a strategic investment in human capital, innovation, productivity, and democratic participation.

"Empowered and educated citizens are critical to sustaining reforms, resisting manipulation, and strengthening accountability," he said.

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The former Liberian official also acknowledged the political and social barriers that continue to obstruct reform efforts across the continent, including entrenched interests, weak institutions, ethnic divisions, and resistance from established power structures.

To overcome those challenges, he called for sustained civic engagement, institutional strengthening, and broad national consensus around development priorities.

Shoniyin concluded by urging African nations to embrace system-driven development models capable of ensuring continuity, stability, and competitiveness in an increasingly globalized world.

"The continent's future lies in transforming governance from personality-driven politics into system-driven development -- where laws, institutions, competence, and strategic planning become the foundation for stability, prosperity, and global competitiveness in the 21st century," he said.