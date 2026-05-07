Nigeria: After FG Approval of Aircraft Leasing Company, Keyamo Seals Landmark Airbus Deal in France

As part of follow-up efforts to the Federal Government's approval for the establishment of a national aircraft leasing company to support domestic airlines, a delegation from Nigeria's aviation sector has secured deals with Airbus and other aviation institutions in France.

The delegation, led by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, visited France to explore opportunities for collaboration, capacity development, and aircraft acquisition.

Members of the delegation included officials from the Ministry of Aviation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and stakeholders from the public and private aviation sectors, including a seven-man delegation from Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM) and 7Star Global Hangar.

The delegation toured Airbus' narrow-body and wide-body aircraft assembly plants, as well as helicopter assembly facilities in Toulouse and Marseille, where Airbus executives showcased some of the latest jet and helicopter technologies.

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The company also expressed interest in expanding investment opportunities in Nigeria and the wider West African aviation market.

During the visit, the minister secured opportunities for IBUAM and other Nigerian institutions to collaborate with Airbus in the areas of student exchange programmes and capacity development.

An understanding was also reached with Airbus to facilitate partnerships and create a platform through which Nigerian airlines could access new aircraft using a sovereign guarantee framework approved by the administration of President Bola Tinubu. Recall that Ibom Air had earlier received two aircraft through the current effort, expecting to receive two more brand new aircraft to be delivered to the airline soon.

The Managing Director of Ibom Air, Mr George Uriesi expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government and Airbus for the collaboration.

IBUAM also held discussions with École Nationale de l'Aviation Civile (ENAC), one of Europe's leading aerospace universities and a major supplier of technical manpower to Airbus, for a strategic partnership.

Commending the minister, IBUAM founding Chancellor, Isaac Balami, praised the initiative and efforts aimed at repositioning the aviation sector.

"With people like the Honourable Minister in the saddle, we are sure of a better industry," he said.

Balami University was among the 11 private universities recently approved and accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC). The institution has since commenced academic activities, admitting students from Nigeria and the diaspora into its programmes, even as admission remains open through the Joint Matriculation and Admission Board, JAMB.

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Recall that the Federal Government had recently approved the establishment of a national aircraft leasing company to support domestic airlines with access to modern fleets. The approval came during a meeting of the Federal Executive Council. Keyamo had described the initiative as a major shift in how Nigerian carriers will acquire and finance aircraft.

At the end of the working visit, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mahmud Adamu, while delivering his vote of thanks, commended the Nigerian government for creating opportunities to improve the sector. He also praised Airbus for its willingness to partner with Nigeria's aviation industry.