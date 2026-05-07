Nigeria: Imposition Politics - As APC Govs Prepare Party for Defeat...

editorial

Across several states, the All Progressives Congress is grappling with internal unease--one that reflects a deeper, nationwide concern about the integrity of party primaries. Many argue that state governors are setting the APC up for defeat in their states by manipulating the process. Iyobosa Uwugiaren examines the issues.

Day after day, mounting complaints across several states are casting a shadow over the APC primaries, with party members alleging that governors are imposing preferred candidates and sidelining grassroots choices.

Nowhere is the tension more pronounced than in Edo South, where resistance to a push by powerful figures--including FCT Minister Nyesom Wike--has exposed deep cracks within the party and raised fresh concerns about the state of internal democracy in Nigeria.

In Benin City, conversations among party loyalists carry an unusual edge. In ward and local government meetings, private homes, and roadside gatherings, a familiar refrain keeps surfacing: the outcome of the coming APC primaries has already been decided.

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The apprehension stems from a growing perception that influential actors are working to install their preferred candidate in Edo South. That belief has, in turn, triggered resistance from supporters of Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who is widely regarded within his base as the more popular option. Apparently to counter Ize-Iyamu's popularity, Governor Monday Okpebholo is alleged to have threatened to sack any political appointee who supports Ize-Iyamu's aspiration.

Whether these allegations are true, exaggerated, or politically motivated, their effect is already evident. Across Edo, the APC is grappling with internal unease--one that reflects a deeper, nationwide concern about the integrity of party primaries. Many argue that the Edo State governor appears to be preparing the APC for defeat in the state, judging by his conduct.

What is unfolding in Edo is not happening in isolation. Across several states, party members and aspirants have raised similar complaints about the conduct of APC primaries and the influence of governors in determining outcomes.

In Nasarawa State, aspirants have publicly expressed concern over what they describe as attempts to control delegate lists and tilt the process in favour of preferred candidates. In Gombe, murmurs within party ranks suggest dissatisfaction with the perceived dominance of the state leadership in shaping who emerges.

Lagos, long considered a stronghold of structured party control, has not been an exemption. While discipline within the party has often been cited by political analysts as a strength, critics argue that the same structure can limit open competition, particularly when influential actors signal clear preferences ahead of primaries.

In Rivers State, political tensions have been further complicated by the involvement of high-profile figures, including Wike, whose influence continues to generate debate across party lines.

Meanwhile, in Edo, the current dispute has become one of the most visible flashpoints in the broader conversation about internal democracy. Taken together, these instances point to a pattern: a growing perception that the space for competitive primaries within the APC is narrowing, and that APC governors are preparing the party for significant defeat in their states.

At the center of these concerns is a fundamental democratic principle--legitimacy. Primaries are intended to serve as the first test of a candidate's acceptability within a party. They provide a platform for aspirants to engage with members, present their ideas, and build support. When that process is seen as compromised, the legitimacy of the eventual candidate comes into question.

In Edo, the dispute illustrates how quickly confidence can erode. Party members who feel excluded from decision-making processes are disengaging from the APC--some reportedly moving toward the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). While some withdraw quietly, others are challenging the process openly, creating divisions that could persist into the 2027 general election and the 2028 Edo State governorship election.

The legitimacy deficit does not remain confined within party walls. It spills into the public domain, shaping how voters perceive candidates and, by extension, the electoral process itself. Political parties depend heavily on grassroots structures. Ward leaders, youth mobilizers, and local coordinators form the backbone of campaign efforts, and their commitment often determines the reach and effectiveness of a party's message. When candidates are perceived to be imposed, these structures weaken.

In several states where complaints have emerged, party insiders report declining enthusiasm among grassroots members. Meetings that once attracted large numbers now see reduced attendance. Volunteers who previously drove mobilization efforts are less willing to invest time and resources.

Edo reflects this trend. The perception of imposition has created a sense of detachment among some party faithful, raising concerns about the APC's ability to sustain a strong grassroots campaign in the state, especially in Edo South, which accounts for about 60% of the voting population.

The most immediate consequence of the fear of imposed candidates is factionalization. Aggrieved aspirants and their supporters are defecting to opposition parties or choosing to remain within the APC while withholding support from the official candidate.

Nigerian political history since 1999 provides numerous examples of parties weakened by internal divisions. In tightly contested states, even minor fractures can prove decisive.

In Gombe and Nasarawa, for instance, reports of dissatisfaction have raised concerns about potential splits within party ranks. In Rivers, existing political tensions amplify the risk of fragmentation. In Lagos, where party cohesion has traditionally been strong, even subtle discontent could have ripple effects.

Edo, however, stands out because of the intensity of the current dispute. If not managed effectively, the situation could evolve into a full-blown factional crisis.

A recurring theme across these states is the role of governors in shaping party outcomes. Within Nigeria's political structure, governors wield considerable influence. They control resources, command loyalty, and often determine the composition of party leadership at the state level. This concentration of power can be both an asset and a liability.

On one hand, strong leadership can ensure party cohesion. On the other, excessive control can stifle competition and undermine democratic processes. Critics argue that the current wave of complaints reflects a shift toward the latter. The perception that governors are acting as kingmakers--deciding who emerges rather than allowing open contests--has intensified scrutiny of their role within party structures. In Edo, this perception is particularly pronounced, with allegations that decisions are being shaped by a combination of local and external influences.

Disputed primaries often lead to litigation, and Nigerian courts have become central to resolving intra-party conflicts. While the judiciary plays an essential role, frequent legal battles carry risks. Court cases can delay candidate confirmation, disrupt campaign planning, and create uncertainty among voters. In some instances, prolonged disputes have resulted in parties losing the opportunity to field candidates altogether.

With complaints emerging from multiple states, the APC faces the possibility of widespread legal challenges. The cumulative effect of such disputes could weaken the party's overall electoral position.

Beyond party structures, the controversy has implications for public trust. When political processes are perceived as predetermined, voter confidence declines. Citizens who believe their participation will not influence outcomes are less likely to engage in the electoral process.

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Nigeria is already contending with relatively low voter turnout, and perceptions of imposition risk deepening this challenge. For many voters, the distinction between party primaries and general elections is minimal; if candidate selection appears flawed, confidence in the broader system is affected. In Edo and other states, this dynamic is becoming increasingly visible, with observers warning of growing political apathy.

Internal divisions within the ruling party often create opportunities for opposition groups. Where the APC appears divided, rival parties can position themselves as more inclusive or democratic. Even where opposition structures are weak, the perception of unity can serve as a powerful campaign tool. In states like Rivers and Edo, where political competition is already intense, internal disputes within the APC could significantly alter electoral dynamics.

The current situation across several states suggests that the balance may be tilting toward risk. In Edo, the resistance from party members indicates that consensus has not been achieved, raising questions about the viability of any imposed candidacy.

The unfolding developments represent a critical test--not only for the APC but for Nigeria's democratic system. Political parties are the primary channels through which citizens engage with the political process. When their internal mechanisms are perceived as unfair, the effects extend beyond party lines.

For the APC, the challenge is immediate: to manage internal disputes, restore confidence, and ensure that its primaries are seen as credible.

For Nigeria, the implications are broader. The strength of democracy depends not only on elections but on the processes that produce candidates. Transparency, fairness, and inclusion are essential at every stage.