Nigeria: Vehicle Tax Controversy and Implications for Climate Action

editorial

Nigeria's new tax regime has continued to roll from one controversy to another. Reports suggesting that a new "green tax" on vehicles will kick in in July this year are the latest stir in the hornet's nest. Despite the intervention by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) that the viral information is false and misleading, public commentary continues to mirror the distrust, scepticism, and cynicism with which vast segments of society receive government statements and conduct. If the entirety of the recently enacted tax laws has been enmeshed in unresolved allegations of alterations, insertions, and usurpation of lawmaking powers, then it is no surprise that a supposed section of the law would now come under this attack and counter-attack. The NRS rebuttal should have done more than just debunk the viral social media post by clarifying whether or not the so-called vehicle tax is in the law. If it is part of the law, then it surely will be implemented at some point. But there is a deeper issue of concern to this page: the reaction to the touted 'green' tax reveals something important.

The real fears of economic burdens

Nigerians did not reject the tax simply because the post was unverified: many reacted because it felt believable. And that believability is rooted in context. Nigeria is already undergoing a wave of fiscal reforms, including new levies on fossil fuels and broader tax restructuring aimed at increasing government revenue and aligning with climate goals. So, news of a vehicle emission tax would not feel out of place. It would seem like the next logical step, signaling that the conditions for such a policy already exist. In many ways, this moment offers a chance to interrogate a policy before it is implemented; to ask the difficult questions early, rather than react after the fact. If Nigeria were to introduce a vehicle emission tax in the future, the concerns already raised would not disappear. They would become realities. Would such a tax disproportionately affect middle-class Nigerians who rely on private vehicles due to weak public transport systems? Would it unintentionally spare older, more polluting vehicles while penalizing newer ones, depending on how it is designed? Would it function as an authentic climate action tool or quietly become another revenue-boosting mechanism in an already strained economy? And perhaps most importantly: would Nigerians be given viable alternatives before being asked to change behaviour? The NRS may be right, but the conversation the viral post sparked is too important to ignore.

Between climate action and revenue drive

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Globally, vehicle emissions tax is not new. It is a measure to price "externalities" by basically making people pay for the environmental damage they cause. It's the same logic behind carbon taxes in Europe or fuel levies in parts of Asia. The goal is the same: to discourage high-emission vehicles and push people toward cleaner options. And there is a strong case for action in Nigeria as the country's transport sector is a major contributor to emissions, driven by population growth, urban congestion, and heavy dependence on petrol and diesel. As incomes rise, more people buy cars, and emissions rise with them. Left unchecked, this trend locks the country into a high-carbon future.

Critics argue that any green tax in Nigeria would be less about climate action and more about revenue generation. This skepticism is not unfounded. The 2026 fiscal framework includes multiple measures affecting the automotive sector: reduced import tariffs, new recycling fees, etc. While tariffs were reduced from 70 to 40 percent, the cumulative effect of these policies, combined with exchange rate volatility, has meant that vehicle prices are unlikely to fall significantly. From a macroeconomic perspective, Nigeria faces a delicate balancing act. On one hand, it must expand non-oil revenue sources; on the other, it must avoid stifling economic activity. Evidence from fiscal simulations suggests that tax reforms can increase government revenue significantly, but often at the cost of higher consumer prices and reduced citizen welfare if not carefully designed. Moreover, the transport sector is not just an emissions source; it is a driver of economic productivity. Higher vehicle costs can ripple through logistics, ride-hailing, and informal transport sectors, ultimately increasing the cost of goods and services. Thus, automotive taxes risk functioning as a cost-push inflationary instrument, particularly in an economy already grappling with high inflation.

Equity and distribution: Who really pays?

At the heart of the debate is the issue of equity. Carbon taxes globally are often criticised for being regressive, disproportionately affecting lower- and middle-income households. Evidence from global meta-analyses shows that without compensatory mechanisms, carbon pricing tends to increase inequality by raising the cost of essential goods and services. In Nigeria, this risk is amplified by structural realities: first, the (fast-declining) middle class is already under pressure. With inflation, currency depreciation, and declining real incomes, vehicle ownership is not a luxury but often a necessity in cities with weak public transport systems. A tax on vehicles, especially imported used cars, will translate directly into higher acquisition costs. Second, the policy's design assumes that consumers can shift to cleaner alternatives. But this assumption is flawed. Electric vehicles remain prohibitively expensive, and charging infrastructure is virtually nonexistent outside pilot programmes. Even the much-touted Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), though expanding, is still in early stages. Third, exemptions for vehicles under 2.0L may appear progressive, but they obscure a deeper issue: Nigeria's vehicle market is dominated by older, second-hand cars, which often fall below this threshold but are significantly more polluting. In effect, the disincentive is on engine size rather than actual emissions performance, thereby raising questions about environmental efficiency.

Taxing behaviour and the enforcement challenge

Vehicle tax policies tend to work when people have real choices. Can Nigerians easily switch to electric vehicles? Not really. They are expensive, and the charging infrastructure is almost nonexistent. Can they rely on clean public transport? In most cities, no. CNG-driven transportation, though promising, is still in its early stages and not widely accessible. So what exactly is the average Nigerian supposed to do? If they can't switch, they simply absorb the cost, and when millions of people absorb higher transport costs, it doesn't stop there; it spreads. Transport fares go up. Logistics costs increase. Prices of goods rise. What started as a climate policy quietly becomes an inflation driver.

Even the best policy can collapse at the point of implementation. And Nigeria has a long history of strong policies with weak enforcement. Vehicle imports are already plagued by under-declaration, informal routes, and inconsistent regulation. Without a solid system to measure and verify emissions, how can any tax be applied accurately? There's also the trust problem. Nigerians are used to taxes being collected without clear evidence of where the money goes. If this becomes just another revenue stream with no visible investment in transport or clean energy, public skepticism will deepen. At that point, the policy loses legitimacy no matter how well-intentioned it is.

For a vehicle emission policy to succeed, it must evolve beyond a narrow fiscal instrument into a broader framework for a just energy transition. First, revenue from such tax should be transparently reinvested into sustainable transport infrastructure. This includes expanding public transit, subsidising electric vehicles, and developing charging networks. Second, the policy must be recalibrated to reflect actual emissions rather than engine size, incorporating vehicle age, fuel efficiency, and emissions standards. Third, targeted support for middle-income households through tax credits, financing schemes, or subsidies can mitigate regressive impacts. Finally, enforcement mechanisms must be strengthened, with investment in data systems, regulatory institutions, and anti-corruption measures.

Trends and Threads

Energy: Tackling the Gaps and Injustice of the Transition

There is something paradoxical about perceptions of the global energy transition. On one hand, the headlines are loud and optimistic: solar is booming; electric cars are becoming a thing; governments are announcing big climate targets with even bigger promises. But on the other hand, everyday reality tells a quieter, slower story. In many parts of the world, especially across Africa, the transition does not feel like a fast-moving revolution. It feels gradual, uneven, and in some places, almost invisible. So, what is really going on?

The International Energy Agency (IEA), which tracks global energy data, reported in 2023 that fossil fuels e.g., coal, oil, and natural gas, still account for about 80 percent of the world's total energy supply. That figure has barely moved in two decades. Despite the climate summits, the investment announcements, and the falling costs of renewables, the world still runs overwhelmingly on the same fuels it did twenty years ago. The reason is simple but often overlooked: energy is not just about electricity. It is about how we heat our homes, how we power our factories, and how we fuel ships, planes, and trucks. Clean electricity has made genuine progress. But cleaning up the rest of the energy system, which experts call "hard-to-abate" sectors, is a far harder and more expensive challenge that has barely begun.

Headlines show the peak, not what's on the ground

Most global energy stories focus on what is growing fastest: solar farms, wind projects, clean technology investments, etc. Those are real gains, but what headlines rarely show is scale. Energy is not just about electricity: it powers transport, industries, cooking, farming -- the entire structure of modern life. Much of that system is still deeply tied to fossil fuels. While clean energy is growing quickly in some countries, it is not growing everywhere at the same pace. The IEA has established that transition is highly uneven, with most clean energy expansion concentrated in wealthier economies while developing regions struggle to keep up. The progress may be real, but it is not evenly shared.

To understand why the transition feels slow, one has to go to rural communities in Africa, Asia, or Latin America, and the picture changes completely. Globally, about 730 million people still live without electricity. That number alone explains a lot. For these communities, the conversation is not about switching from fossil fuels to renewables. It is about getting any electricity at all. And even when solutions exist, like solar home systems or mini-grids, scaling them is not simple. Population growth, funding gaps, and weak infrastructure continue to slow progress. In sub-Saharan Africa, the challenge is even sharper: population growth is often faster than electrification. So even when new connections are made, the total number of people without power barely changes. This is why the transition feels slow, because for millions, it has not yet truly begun.

Even when electricity reaches a home, the story does not end there. Energy must be affordable, reliable, and sufficient. Today, over 2 billion people still rely on traditional fuels like firewood and charcoal for cooking, according to the IEA. That means smoke-filled kitchens, health risks, and long hours spent gathering fuel, mostly by women and children. So, while a country may report progress in electrification, daily life may still depend on old, polluting energy sources.

Rural electrification requires acceleration

Perhaps the starkest way to understand the gap between the promise and reality of the energy transition is to look at the geographies and demographics of exclusion. According to the IEA and the World Bank's Tracking SDG 7 report, which monitors progress on the global goal of universal clean energy access, approximately 675 million people had no access to electricity as of 2022. The majority of them live in sub-Saharan Africa. That number has actually come down significantly over the past decade, and that is some good news. But the pace of progress has slowed. The report notes that at current rates, roughly 660 million people will still lack electricity access by 2030 -- the year the world was supposed to achieve universal access under the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The goal post keeps moving, not because the ambition has faded, but because the challenge keeps proving harder than expected.

But what does lack of electricity access actually mean in daily life? It means children doing homework by the light of a kerosene lamp, breathing fumes that damage their lungs. It means health clinics that cannot refrigerate vaccines or run basic diagnostic equipment. It means women and girls spend hours each day collecting firewood instead of going to school or building a business. It means entire communities are locked out of the digital economy, unable to charge a phone, run a small enterprise, or access the internet.

The solutions exist. Solar home systems, mini-grids powered by solar and battery storage, small-scale hydroelectric installations, etc. Some of the most innovative energy projects in the world are happening in rural Kenya, rural Bangladesh, and across Southeast Asia. Entrepreneurs and communities have shown remarkable ingenuity. But connecting the last mile, the most remote, the most dispersed, the least commercially attractive communities, remains brutally difficult and expensive. Grid extension, which means physically stringing power lines out to rural villages, is slow and costly. Off-grid solar solutions reach many more people faster, but they require ongoing maintenance, replacement parts, and financing mechanisms that are often unavailable in the communities that need them most. Many rural households that technically have a solar home system find themselves without power again within a few years because a battery has failed, and replacement is challenging. Connectivity on paper is not the same as reliable electricity in practice.

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Changing a 100-year system is no walk in the park

The global energy system was not built overnight. It has taken over a century of infrastructure, investment, and human habits. Changing that system is like trying to rebuild a city while people are still living in it. Clean energy technologies may be growing fast, but replacing existing systems like power plants, fuel networks, and transport systems takes decades. And here is the deeper issue: as economies grow, energy demand grows too. Developing countries need more energy for industries, jobs, and development, and this demand does not pause just because the world wants to go green. So, the transition becomes a balancing act, growing energy access while trying to clean it at the same time. The global energy system is, without exaggeration, the largest and most complex infrastructure humanity has ever built. Every power plant, every pipeline, every transmission line, every petrol station -- it took more than a century to construct all of it. Replacing it, or even substantially transforming it, within a few decades is an engineering and financial challenge of almost incomprehensible size.

The IEA has estimated that to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the target that scientists say would limit warming to relatively manageable levels, annual clean energy investment globally needs to roughly triple from where it is today. We are currently investing about $1.8 trillion per year in clean energy. But the IEA says we need closer to $4.5 trillion per year by 2030. The gap is enormous. And investment is just one piece. Even when money is available, projects face a cascade of practical obstacles: supply chains that cannot keep up with demand, skilled workers who do not exist in sufficient numbers, permission processes that can take years, grid infrastructure that was never designed to carry power from wind and solar farms located far from cities. In the United States, for instance, the queue of clean energy projects waiting for grid connection runs to several years in many states, according to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Projects are approved in principle but stuck in practice.

NCIS London: Converting conversations into capital

For a long time, Nigeria's energy transition has not suffered from a lack of plans but a lack of funding that actually reaches real projects. This is where the upcoming inaugural Nigeria Climate Investment Summit (NCIS) London begins to change the conversation.

Rather than focusing on promises, NCIS London is designed to connect projects directly to capital, bringing together policymakers, investors, development finance institutions, and, importantly, subnational leaders who are closer to where energy gaps truly exist. Its strength lies in pushing for investment uptake and partnerships around bankable projects in energy access, renewables, and transition funding. More importantly, it goes a step further, aiming to broker deals and create "twinning opportunities," essentially matching Nigerian projects with the right global partners, funding, and expertise. This shift is critical because Nigeria's challenge has never just been ambition, but the gap between policy and implementation. Projects exist, but many are not structured in ways that attract sustained investment. What NCIS London does is bring everything into one room: policy, projects, and capital, and align them in real time. And if that alignment holds, even gradually, it could begin to change the trajectory of Nigeria's energy transition, moving it from scattered efforts to coordinated, investable, and scalable action. That is when the transition stops being something we talk about and starts becoming something people can actually feel.