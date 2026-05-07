Ghana: Parliament Reconvenes May 21

The Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament is set to commence on Thursday, May 21, 2026, the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has announced.

This follows the conclusion of the First Meeting on Friday, March 27, 2026, which allowed Members of Parliament to return to their constituencies.

In a press statement issued on Monday and copied to The Ghanaian Times, Mr Bagbin said the announcement was made pursuant to Order 58 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, which empowers the Speaker to formally notify members of the date and time for the resumption of parliamentary sittings after a recess.

"Pursuant to Order 58 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, I, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, hereby give notice that the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence on Thursday, 21 May, 2026 at 10 a.m. in the forenoon at Parliament House," the statement said.

The upcoming meeting is expected to build on gains made during the First Meeting, which recorded the passage of 10 out of 16 bills and the approval of four disbursement formulas.

Other highlights of the First Meeting, held over 31 sitting days within an eight-week period, included the State of the Nation Address delivered by President John Dramani Mahama, as well as parliamentary deliberations on recruitment into the various security services.