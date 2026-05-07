Ghana: Northern Minister Urges Collaboration to Drive Development

The Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, has called for greater commitment, discipline and collaboration among heads of departments and institutions to accelerate development across the region.

He said effective cooperation among stakeholders was essential to deliver meaningful development to communities.

Mr Mburidiba made the call at the first management meeting of regional heads of departments and units of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council in Tamale on Tuesday.

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He described the meeting as a critical platform to strengthen coordination, enhance efficiency and ensure that government programmes translate into tangible benefits for the people.

The Minister emphasised that collaboration remained the cornerstone of development, noting that challenges in sectors such as health, education, water and sanitation (WASH), roads and security were interconnected and could not be addressed in isolation.

He urged departmental heads to actively participate in meetings and desist from practices that undermine coordination, stressing that timely reporting and direct engagement were crucial for informed decision-making.

Mr Mburidiba cautioned against working in silos and called for a culture of transparency where information is shared and solutions developed collectively.

"The role you play in shaping policies, implementing programmes and translating government priorities into tangible results cannot be underestimated," he said.

He further charged them to take keen interest in the development of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), noting their supervisory responsibility in guiding and monitoring projects within their respective sectors.

Mr Mburidiba disclosed that the planned construction of 24-hour economy markets across all 16 MMDAs in the region would create jobs and boost economic activity.

He explained that the markets would incorporate essential social services such as kindergarten facilities and clinics, requiring collaboration between the education and health sectors.

The Minister also urged officials to familiarise themselves with the government's Resetting Agenda and align their sectoral activities accordingly, stressing that understanding national priorities was key to effective policy implementation.

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He commended the heads of departments for their contributions to the region's development.

The Acting Chief Director of the NRCC, Sumaila Ewuntomah Abudu, also praised the officials for their dedication and urged them to continue working together with integrity to improve livelihoods.

"Let us work together, lead with integrity, and deliver on our mandate," he said.