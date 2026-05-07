Ghana: GJA Calls for Thorough Probe Into Attacks On Media

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has urged the leadership of the Ghana Police Service to ensure that all cases of attacks against journalists are promptly, thoroughly and transparently investigated, with perpetrators held accountable to end the culture of impunity.

The association said it reaffirms its commitment to its constitutionally mandated role of promoting and defending press freedom, while ensuring a safer, more professional and vibrant media landscape in Ghana.

This was contained in a press statement issued and signed by the General Secretary of the Association, Mr Dominic Hlordzi, in commemorating the World Press Freedom Day 2026, under the theme: 'Shaping a Future at Peace' and observed annually on May 3.

The statement also noted that this year's theme provides a critical opportunity to reaffirm freedom of expression both as a normative principle and an empirical tool for shaping resilient, inclusive and peaceful information societies.

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"The GJA extends profound appreciation to all actors within the media ecosystem; journalists, editors, media owners, regulators, civil society organisations, development partners and citizens whose dedication, courage and professionalism continue to sustain and advance press freedom in Ghana.

"We will continue to speak truth to power, challenge injustices and hold duty-bearers accountable without fear or favour." the statement continued.

It explained that the GJA would later this month organise a national event to mark World Press Freedom Day and honour journalists and institutions whose contributions have significantly advanced media development and democratic accountability in Ghana.

"Meanwhile, the GJA President, Albert Dwumfour, is leading a delegation to Paris, France, to participate in the International Federation of Journalists, IFJ Centenary Congress, from May 4 to 7,2026.

"The Congress, which will bring together over 300 journalists' unions and associations from around the world, is being hosted under the theme: '100 years of international solidarity for strong journalism and trade unionism,' the statement revealed.

Moreover, it said the congress would serve as a key platform to shape the IFJ's direction for 2026-2029, adding that delegates would discuss and adopt the federation's new working programme and address core issues including artificial intelligence, safety, youth engagement in the profession, gender equality, surveillance and much more.

It added that it would also highlight the crucial role of unions in protecting jobs, promoting ethical journalism and ensuring a sustainable future for the profession.

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The statement then called on all stakeholders to remain steadfast in promoting press freedom, safeguarding journalists and building a peaceful and informed society.