Ghana: NPP Loyal Ladies Deepen Global Ties With Engagement in Malaysia

A delegation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP Loyal Ladies) has strengthened its international engagement with a strategic meeting in Malaysia, focused on advancing women's leadership and cross-border collaboration.

The Ghanaian delegation was led by Elizabeth Adwubi Amponsah, representing the President of NPP Loyal Ladies, Susan Amo, Efia Asare, who represented the organisation's Director of the Diaspora, Karen Kemetse.

Other members of the delegation included Ohemaa Love Gyamfi, Amanda Obeng, and Ghanaian media personality Kofi Taylor.

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A press statement issued by the NPP Loyal Ladies shared with The Ghanaian Times in Accra on Monday said, the team held discussions with Malaysian political leader Anfaal Saari, a Selangor State Executive Councillor (EXCO) and Deputy Women Chief of Parti Amanah Negara (AMANAH), as well as representatives from Wanita Berdaya Selangor, a key institution driving women's empowerment initiatives in the state.

The engagement, according to the statement was both insightful and impactful, moved beyond a ceremonial visit and evolved into an in-depth exchange on governance, social policy, and strategies for increasing women's participation in politics.

Key areas of focus included grassroots mobilization, social welfare systems, and the use of innovation and technology in political organising.

Speaking after the meeting, members of the delegation highlighted the value of international partnerships in shaping a more inclusive political future.

Representatives from Wanita Berdaya Selangor shared practical insights into community-based programmes that have significantly improved the socio-economic conditions of women across Selangor, offering valuable lessons for adaptation in Ghana.

The visit forms part of the NPP Loyal Ladies' broader mission to build global alliances and empower young women to take up leadership roles in governance and public life.

The delegation expressed confidence that the knowledge and networks gained in Malaysia would contribute meaningfully to ongoing efforts in Ghana.

The Loyal Ladies of the NPP reaffirmed their commitment to inspiring the next generation of female leaders.

"Our message to young women remains clear and resolute: leadership spaces are open and the time to step forward is now."