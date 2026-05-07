Ghana: Investing in Health, Investing in Prosperity

The launch of the World Bank Group's new initiative, "Fit to Prosper: Investing in Health for Jobs and Development: Making Health Work," in Accra on Monday could not have come at a more critical time for West and Central Africa.

For far too long, the region's healthcare systems have struggled under the weight of underinvestment, workforce shortages, and growing public health threats.

Now, a bold attempt is being made to change that narrative.

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The initiative seeks not only to strengthen health systems but also to reposition healthcare as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation.

This is a significant shift in thinking. Health is no longer being treated merely as a social service; it is increasingly being recognised as a cornerstone of development.

If properly executed, the strategy promises to deliver quality healthcare, expand the health workforce, and better prepare countries for pandemics, climate-related risks, and food insecurity.

These are not abstract goals. They speak directly to the lived realities of millions across the sub-region.

At the launch, World Bank Group Vice President, Dr Mamta Murthy, rightly commended Ghana for its strides in healthcare financing, particularly through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Ghana's experience stands as a practical example that reform is possible when there is political will and sustained commitment.

Indeed, the NHIS has long been regarded as a trailblazer in the region. While not without its challenges, it has demonstrated that access to healthcare can be expanded in a structured and sustainable manner.

Ghana's progress in primary healthcare, nutrition, and financing offers valuable lessons for neighbouring countries seeking similar reforms.

However, praise alone is not enough. The success of this initiative will depend largely on implementation.

Grand strategies have often faltered in the past due to weak execution, inadequate funding, and limited accountability.

There must be deliberate efforts to ensure that this does not become yet another well-crafted document that gathers dust on shelves.

Governments in the region must take ownership of the programme, aligning it with national priorities and committing the necessary resources.

Equally important is the need for transparency and measurable outcomes. Citizens must be able to see and feel the impact of these investments in their daily lives.

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Furthermore, expanding the health workforce must go beyond numbers. Training, retention, and equitable distribution of health professionals especially in rural and underserved areas must be prioritised. Without this, the promise of improved healthcare delivery will remain elusive.

The Ghanaian Times believes that this initiative presents a rare opportunity to redefine the future of healthcare in West and Central Africa.

It is an opportunity to build resilient systems that not only respond to crises but also drive economic transformation.

But opportunities, no matter how promising, do not translate into results without decisive action.

The Ghanaian Times therefore, call on policymakers, development partners, and stakeholders to move swiftly from commitment to implementation. Let this initiative be guided by urgency, accountability, and a shared vision for a healthier and more prosperous region.

The time for rhetoric has passed. What is required now is sustained action.

In the final analysis, a healthy population is the bedrock of a productive economy. If West and Central Africa aFollow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q