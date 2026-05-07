Ghana: Police Dismantle Robbery Gang in Upper East Region

The Ghana Police Service has dismantled a robbery gang responsible for a series of violent attacks in the Upper East Region following an intelligence led operation on April 29, 2026.

The suspects, Awudu Kasim, Malik Baako, Mohammed Amidu, and Wadud Abdul, were arrested at their hideout at Zuarungu.

A statement by the police said a search conducted at the location led to the retrieval of a G3 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, which had been concealed in the storage compartment of a motorbike that suspect Samsudeen Mohammed and an accomplice known as "DJ", currently at large, had robbed from a victim. The police also retrieved seven other motorbikes believed to have been stolen.

It said during interrogation, the suspects admitted involvement in a series of robbery attacks across the region, including an attack on February 4, 2026 along the Zuarungu Kongo road, during which a bus driver, Ussif Abdul Razak, sustained gunshot injuries and lost three fingers, as well as a separate attack on a cargo truck driver, Mohammed Ibrahim, on the same stretch.

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The statement further said the suspects admitted to a robbery at the Kejetia mining site at Gbane on March 28, 2026, where a miner, Atani Mark, was robbed of cash and gold, along with other incidents in the area.

It said two suspects, Samsudeen Mohammed and Seidu Safianu, now deceased, sustained gunshot injuries during the operation, and their bodies had been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The statement added that all four suspects were in custody assisting investigations, while efforts were ongoing to arrest other accomplices, including "DJ".

It assured the public that all suspects at large would be arrested to face the full rigours of the law.