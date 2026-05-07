Ghana: A-G Withdraws Charges Against Former Nafco CEO, Wife, Suspects Re-Arrested

The Attorney-General has withdrawn criminal charges against the immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Abdul-Wahab Hanan, his wife, Faiza Wuni, and three others, following the emergence of fresh evidence in the case.

However, all the accused persons were re-arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) moments after they left the courtroom.

The State has indicated that it will file fresh charges against the accused persons, who were previously charged for allegedly causing financial loss of GH¢78 million to the State.

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Counsel for Hanan, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, did not oppose the withdrawal of charges but cautioned against what he described as re-arrest and possible abuse of prosecutorial discretion.

"The proper way, as I indicated, is to undertake painstaking investigations and not to hurriedly lump the accused persons before the court," he said.

"We have seen in this country the manifestation of gross abuse of prosecutorial discretion. When accused persons are before the court, cases have concluded, and they have been adjudged to have a case to answer by a court of competent jurisdiction, the A-G comes to discontinue and puts before the court a new set of accused persons who are all NPP appointees.

"Without any evidence at all, he undertakes the prosecution and then discontinues... We live to see," he added.

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, represented the State.

The accused persons, together with companies linked to them, were on trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the State to the tune of GH¢78 million. Proceedings had been ongoing, with both prosecution and defence engaged in legal arguments over procedural issues.

At the previous sitting, Principal State Attorney, Esi Dentah Yankah, told the court that the prosecution had filed two witness statements on April 24, 2026, but sought to substitute them with earlier statements filed on December 18, 2025.

Hanan and his wife had been granted bail totalling GH¢150 million and placed on the Ghana Immigration Service stop list.

Hanan's bail was set at GH¢100 million with six sureties, four of whom were to be justified with landed property, while his wife's bail was GH¢50 million with four sureties, two of whom were to be justified.

They had pleaded not guilty to 24 counts, including stealing, defrauding by false pretences, money laundering, and intentional dissipation of public funds.

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The court had ordered them to report to investigators every Wednesday, while investigators were required to file monthly compliance reports. Sureties were also directed to deposit copies of their Ghana Cards and notify the court of any change of address.

Prosecuting, Dr Srem-Sai alleged that Abdul-Wahab Hanan and NAFCO's Head of Finance, Richard Sam-Asante--both signatories to the company's accounts--caused a financial loss of GH¢50,879,210 to the State by transferring GH¢69.6 million to Sawtina Enterprise, a company owned by NAFCO's Regional Manager, James Tieku-Apawu.

He said only 20 per cent of the amount was used for genuine food supply.

Dr Srem-Sai further alleged that Hanan siphoned additional funds through companies linked to himself and his wife, including Aludiba Enterprise, Energy Partners Limited, Alqarni Enterprise, and Fa-Hausa Ventures, which allegedly received millions of cedis without providing goods or services.

The Finance Director, Sam-Asante, is reportedly on the run, while investigations continue into the alleged misappropriation of public funds.