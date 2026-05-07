Ghana: 2 Killed, Many Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd

Two people are dead and several others injured after a car drove into a crowd in the eastern German city of Leipzig on Monday, local authorities said.

Leipzig Mayor Burkhard Jung said the suspected perpetrator - who authorities have confirmed is a 33-year-old German citizen - was arrested. Jung added that authorities were not yet clear about a motive.

Police confirmed a car had struck several people in the central Grimmaische Straße area before driving off. Authorities said 22 people were injured, including three seriously.

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Michael Kretschmer, the Head of the state of Saxony, of which Leipzig is a part, said the suspect previously suffered from mental illness.

"We are utterly stunned by what has happened. A man has driven at high speed into the shopping area. We are currently mourning two deaths, three people with serious injuries and many others who have been injured," Jung said.

"It is impossible to find the right words to describe this horrific rampage."

Lepzig police spokesperson, Susanne Luebcke, said that at about 17:35 (15:35 GMT) "a person drove a vehicle across Augustusplatz into Grimmaische Street, continuing on past the market".

The Leipzig's public prosecutor's office confirmed the deceased were a 63-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man, both German citizens.

It said they are investigating the suspect for murder and attempted murder, and that there was "no basis on current knowledge" to suggest there was either a religious or political motive involved.

One eyewitness, Susi, told Radio Leipzig that she was with her friend on a bench on Grimmaische Straße at the time of the incident.

"We heard a loud bang," she said, adding that the driver was going "really fast".

Susi and her friend took refuge in a jewellery shop nearby. When they came out of the store, she said she saw injured people lying on the ground. -BBC