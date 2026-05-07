Nigeria: Health Ministry Engages Viya Health and Incepta to Expand Access to Who-Prequalified Solution

press release

VIYA Health takes lead as exclusive distributor of Incepta'sWHO-prequalified DMPA-SC (self-inject) in Nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria -- VIYA Health Nigeria, in partnership with Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Government of Nigeria in expanding access to high-quality family planning solutions. This follows a strategic engagement with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on Thursday, 16 April 2026, at the Office of the Director of Family Health in Abuja. The meeting highlighted the critical role of private-sector partners such as VIYA Health and Incepta in increasing access to affordable, innovative contraceptive options.

In October 2025, the World Health Organisation (WHO) granted its first-ever prequalification for a generic version of subcutaneous depot medroxyprogesterone acetate (DMPA-SC), developed by Incepta Pharmaceuticals under the brand MedogenSubQ. Supported by the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and the Gates Foundation, this prequalification confirms the product meets global standards for safety and effectiveness.

VIYA Health, a global women's health organization offering personalized digital care, products, and services, serves as Incepta's sole representative for DMPA-SC in Nigeria, Ghana, and some other African markets. The organization is committed to leveraging technology and data to empower women throughout their health journeys.

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Representing the Director of Family Health, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Oyeniyi emphasized Nigeria's target of achieving a 27% Modern Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (mCPR) by 2030. He noted that, given the extensive work already undertaken by partners and the growing demand for DMPA-SC, the product is expected to make a significant contribution toward meeting this national goal.

Speaking on the development, Billy Shoaga, a pharmacist and Business Lead, VIYA Health, described the partnership with Incepta as a reflection of VIYA's mission to help women own their health and unlock economic, social, and personal power. He highlighted that the introduction of a WHO-prequalified generic DMPA-SC breaks the long-standing single-source supply bottleneck, improves affordability, and enables millions more women to access a discreet, convenient contraceptive option they can use independently.

Mr Shoaga further noted that VIYA Health's role extends beyond distribution. Working with federal and state health ministries and implementing partners, VIYA is focused on equipping healthcare providers and stakeholders with the knowledge and support needed to integrate DMPA-SC into existing family planning programs. These efforts aim to strengthen health systems, advance self-care, and close access gaps to meet the rising demand for DMPA-SC in Nigeria.

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He added that Medogen SubQ will serve the public sector, while VIYA's brand, Meuri-SubQ, will be available in the private sector--both representing the same WHO-prequalified DMPA-SC. This dual-brand strategy is designed to strengthen Nigeria's family planning market, build stakeholder confidence, and support national efforts to improve maternal and reproductive health indicators.

VIYA Health's engagement underscores its commitment to leveraging global partnerships and innovative healthcare solutions to address critical needs in Nigeria's health sector. Mr Shoaga reaffirmed VIYA's readiness to collaborate with all stakeholders--including federal and state ministries of health, primary healthcare boards, donors, implementing partners, healthcare providers, and channel partners--to ensure the availability of Medogen SubQ and Meuri-SubQ across both public and private sectors respectively.