Nigeria: Again, Gunmen Kill 3 Herders, Injure 5 in Plateau

No fewer than three herders were killed while five others were injured in separate attacks in communities of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, after gunmen invaded the areas.

Our correspondent gathered that the first attack occurred in Jong, while the second happened near the Kuwait community, both in the Ropp district of Barkin Ladi LGA.

Residents said gunmen attacked the community twice within three hours, opening fire indiscriminately. They said security personnel from Operation Enduring Peace responded after the first attack but withdrew shortly after, allowing the assailants to return.

A resident of the community, Musa Ibrahim, narrated that the first incident occurred around 9:30 am, when everyone was at home preparing to head out for their daily activities.

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He said, "We were at home around 9:30 am when we saw gunmen coming towards our community, and unknown to us, some had already come from behind and started shooting. The incident was quickly reported to security personnel, who responded to the scene. Two people were injured during the first attack. "

Ibrahim further explained that after the soldiers had left, the attackers returned to the community, around 1 am, killing two people and injuring three others.

"The attackers came back again with sophisticated weapons when we were about to bury the corpses. They killed two people and injured three others. Those who were injured have rushed to Sunnah Hospital in Barkin Ladi for treatment. The community has been deserted, "he said.

Abubakar Gambo, secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Barkin Ladi, confirmed the incident to reporters in Jos. He said it had been reported to security agencies in the area.

According to the MACBAN secretary, another group of gunmen attacked herders while they were grazing near the Kuwait community in Barkin Ladi, killing one herder and dozens of cattle.

He said: "After the attack in Jong, another group of gunmen attacked herders around Kuwait. They killed a herder and several cattle and shot more than 30 others. I can't give you the exact figure now, but it's over 30. Soldiers in Barkin Ladi have since intervened to restore law and order."

However, the Media Officer of Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Polycarp Oteh, could not be reached for comment at the time of filling this report.