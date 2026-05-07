Liberia: LTA Preps Content Creators for Global Social Media Income

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (Liberia Telecommunications Authority), in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has launched a two-day training program for Meta and TikTok content creators in Monrovia, marking a major step toward strengthening Liberia's digital economy.

The initiative, which began on Wednesday, May 6-7, 2026, brings together about 200 selected content creators drawn from more than 500 applicants.

The training focuses on digital skills, audience growth, monetization strategies, branding, copyright awareness, and responsible content production. Facilitators from Meta and TikTok are also participating, reflecting growing international engagement in Liberia's emerging digital sector.

Speaking at the opening, LTA Commissioner for Consumer Affairs Patrick Honnah described the program as a collective effort to equip Liberian creators with the tools needed to compete globally and generate income from their work.

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"Social media is no longer just for communication and entertainment," Honnah said. "It has become a powerful tool for economic empowerment, entrepreneurship, and national visibility. This training is designed to bridge the gap between creativity and income generation."

He noted that while many Liberian creators are already producing engaging content, challenges such as understanding platform algorithms, monetization rules, and compliance requirements have limited their ability to fully benefit from the digital economy.

He also disclosed that Liberia is actively engaging global platforms on monetization opportunities.

"Liberia is on the agenda for consideration," he said, referencing ongoing discussions with Meta. "But we must demonstrate seriousness. This training is one of the steps in that process."

Minister of Youth and Sports Atty. Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah reaffirmed government commitment to youth empowerment through digital innovation, describing monetization as a key priority for young people across the country.

"This is one of the first steps toward monetization," Kruah said. "Young people across Liberia are eager to turn their creativity into sustainable livelihoods, and this government is committed to making that a reality."

She encouraged participants to take full advantage of the opportunity, stressing that digital industries such as sports, entertainment, and media provide growing employment pathways.

Assistant Minister for New Media and National Branding at the Ministry of Information, Maylouisa Noel Hill, described the initiative as a turning point in Liberia's digital transformation, noting that content creation now plays a broader national role.

"Behind every piece of content lies a potential business, a job opportunity, and a voice for national development," Hill said. "Content creators are our new journalists, marketers, and cultural ambassadors."

She added that a strong content ecosystem could create jobs for video editors, graphic designers, and social media managers, extending benefits beyond individual creators. She also warned against content that gains attention without generating value or income, saying, "Going viral without value and views without revenue is unsustainable."

Representatives from Orange Liberia emphasized the importance of digital financial systems in enabling creators to monetize their work, encouraging participants to use mobile money platforms to receive and manage earnings securely.

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"Creativity must translate into real income," the representative said. "We are committed to providing the tools and financial systems that make that possible."

According to the LTA, the training follows earlier discussions in March 2026 with Meta and TikTok on potential monetization pathways for Liberian content creators. Officials said more than 500 people applied, but about 200 were selected to ensure a focused and results-driven program.

Organizers say similar initiatives will be rolled out across the country as part of efforts to expand Liberia's digital economy and increase youth participation in global online markets.

For many participants, the training represents not just a learning opportunity but a pathway to economic empowerment and global relevance in the digital space.