Liberia: Maryland Supt. Demands Lower Tariffs, Better Power

Maryland County Superintendent Henry B. Cole Jr. has called for urgent reforms in Liberia's electricity sector, urging a reduction in tariffs, improved power supply, expanded rural electrification, and safer electrical installations across southeastern counties.

He made the appeal recently during a public hearing at Pleebo City Hall in Maryland County, where he engaged the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission, Liberia Electricity Corporation, and LIB Energy on mounting concerns raised by residents in Maryland, River Gee, and Grand Gedeh counties.

Superintendent Cole said the current electricity tariff of 25 cents per kilowatt-hour is placing heavy financial pressure on households and businesses already facing economic hardship.

He proposed that the rate be reduced to 20 cents per kilowatt-hour, arguing that the adjustment would make electricity more affordable for residents across the southeast.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Electricity today is not something optional for our people," he said. "It is necessary for daily survival, learning, healthcare delivery, food preservation, and business growth. The burden on the people must be reduced."

He stressed that vulnerable groups--including widows, elderly citizens, unemployed youth, petty traders, and struggling families--are disproportionately affected by the current pricing structure.

Beyond tariffs, Cole raised serious concerns about the quality and reliability of electricity service being provided by LIB Energy, citing frequent outages, low voltage, sudden interruptions, and slow response to technical faults.

He called on regulators and utility providers to thoroughly address public complaints and ensure consumers receive value for money.

Residents across the three counties, he noted, continue to experience repeated blackouts and unstable electricity supply, which disrupts daily life and economic activities.

Cole particularly highlighted constant power fluctuations as a major problem affecting electricity users in the region, describing it as highly destructive.

"The people are suffering from the fluctuation," he said. "When power goes high and low unexpectedly, it destroys appliances and creates hardship."

He explained that unstable current has damaged household appliances such as televisions, fans, refrigerators, and freezers, forcing families to spend additional money on repairs and replacements.

The Superintendent also pointed to significant losses being suffered by small and medium-sized businesses, especially those dealing in frozen foods, beverages, medicines, and other temperature-sensitive goods.

He said frequent outages and equipment failures are reducing profits and discouraging entrepreneurship in a region where economic opportunities remain limited.

Superintendent Cole further called for the expansion of electricity infrastructure into rural parts of Maryland and surrounding counties that still lack access to power.

He urged Liberia Electricity Corporation and LIB Energy to prioritize extending electricity networks to underserved towns and villages.

According to him, access to electricity in rural communities would improve healthcare services, support vaccine storage, enhance education, strengthen small businesses, and improve security at night.

Cole also warned about unsafe electrical connections, noting reports of fire outbreaks allegedly linked to poor wiring and substandard installations in some communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged LIB Energy to ensure proper professional standards in all electrical works, including deploying qualified technicians, conducting regular inspections, and repairing faulty lines promptly.

He further encouraged residents to report exposed wires, overloaded poles, sparks, and other hazards to prevent accidents and protect lives and property.

Concluding his remarks, Superintendent Cole called for stronger collaboration among regulators, service providers, county authorities, and citizens to improve electricity access and reliability in southeastern Liberia.

He said the people of Maryland, River Gee, and Grand Gedeh counties deserve a power system that is affordable, safe, reliable, and capable of supporting development and improving living standards.