Liberia: Justice Minister's Special Assistant Urges Intellectuals to Speak Against Mob Violence

Monrovia — The Special Assistant to the Minister of Justice, Atty. Siaffa Bahn Kemokai, has called on young people and intellectuals in Liberia to promote intellectual engagement and take a strong stand against mob violence.

He made the statement on Wednesday while serving as keynote speaker at the 17th anniversary celebration of the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinion (CEIO) on Carey Street in Monrovia.

Atty. Kemokai emphasized that mob violence remains a serious and destructive issue that must not be ignored.

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"Silence gives it space. Silence normalizes it. Silence, in many ways, sustains it. Therefore, we must reject silence. We must reject indifference. Indifference is not neutrality, it is complicity. Each of us, regardless of our profession or position, has a role to play. We must become advocates against mob violence and champions of fairness, due process, and accountability," Atty. Kemokai stressed.

The Special Assistant to the Minister of Justice further highlighted the broader implications of violence on society.

"Let me be clear from the outset: I am not a politician, and I will not pretend to be one. But I stand here as a concerned citizen, one who believes deeply in justice, in fairness, and in the rule of law. Violence undermines the very foundation of our society. It replaces justice with vengeance, due process with chaos, and truth with suspicion," he said.

Atty. Kemokai noted that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done through lawful and humane means, stressing the critical role of young people.

"Too often, young people are portrayed either as victims or as perpetrators. But I stand here to say that the youth are neither, they are agents of change. They are the bridge between the past and the future," he stressed.

The Justice Ministry official also praised the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinion, describing its anniversary as a moment of reflection and recommitment.

"It is both a privilege and a profound honor to stand before you today as we celebrate another milestone in the life of this remarkable institution. This Center is truly a wonder of Liberia, much like the Great Wall stands as a symbol of endurance and strength, this institution stands as a symbol of intellectual pride, resilience, and national consciousness," he said.

Atty. Kemokai added: "Many who seek knowledge and thoughtful engagement in Liberia are drawn here, for it represents not merely a meeting place, but a living tradition and the very birthplace of organized intellectualism in our nation."