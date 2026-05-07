Liberia: LDEA's Internal Crackdown Deepens As Latest Action Marks Four Volunteer Agents Dismissed Across Counties in Two Months

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency(LDEA) continued to intensify its internal purge aimed at restoring discipline and public trust, with the dismissal of two additional volunteer Action Agents, bringing the total number to four across multiple counties in two months.

The officers have been dismissed for acts ranging from harassment to gross professional misconduct.

The latest action, announced on May 5, saw the termination of Francis Hodge of the D-2 Base in New Kru Town and Darlington Flomo of the D-3 Base along Duport Road, both in Montserrado County.

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The pair were dismissed following a concluded internal investigation that found them culpable of persistent harassment of peaceful citizens and behavior deemed incompatible with the agency's code of conduct.

But beyond Montserrado, similar disciplinary measures had unfolded in other parts of the country, pointing to what officials describe as a "systematic internal cleansing process."

Before the Montserrado dismissals, the LDEA had taken action against two other volunteer agents in separate counties under comparable circumstances.

In Margibi County, the agency dismissed Samuel K. Dennis, a volunteer agent assigned in Kakata, in April 2026 following allegations of extortion and unauthorized enforcement operations.

Residents had reportedly complained that Dennis used his affiliation with the LDEA to intimidate civilians and solicit money under the guise of drug enforcement.

Similarly, in Bong County, Peter Y. Kollie, another volunteer Action Agent operating in Gbarnga, was dismissed in March, after an internal probe linked him to unprofessional conduct and abuse of authority, including interfering in civilian disputes unrelated to narcotics enforcement.

In both instances, the LDEA concluded that the actions of the agents posed a threat not only to public safety but also to the credibility of the institution.

The LDEA has consistently maintained that it operates a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, misconduct, and any abuse of power.

The agency's Public Relations Chief, G. Orlando Demey, reiterated in the latest statement that all four dismissed individuals have been permanently disqualified from any ongoing or future vetting processes, including opportunities to enter formal training at the National Police Academy.

"The integrity of this institution cannot be compromised," the statement emphasized, warning the public to avoid engaging with or recognizing any of the dismissed individuals as representatives of the LDEA.

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The dismissals come at a time when the LDEA is under increasing public scrutiny amid rising concerns about drug abuse, particularly among Liberian youths, and the conduct of enforcement officers on the ground.

For many observers, the agency's willingness to discipline its own ranks is a step in the right direction, but questions remain about the recruitment, supervision, and training of volunteer agents who often operate in communities with limited oversight.

"These actions are necessary, but they also expose deeper systemic issues," a Monrovia-based governance analyst told Front Page Africa(FPA).

"The challenge for the LDEA is not just to punish misconduct, but to prevent it through stronger vetting and accountability mechanisms."

Despite the internal shakeup, the LDEA has urged citizens not to lose confidence in its operations. The agency continues to call on the public to support its anti-drug efforts by reporting suspicious activities through its hotlines: 0888-133-333 or 0777-133-333.