Nigeria: Buratai Denies Criticising Tinubu, Dismisses Report As Fake News

Former Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai (retd), has denied a media report alleging that he commended the opposition coalition and criticised President Bola Tinubu for failing to meet expectations, describing the publication as "false, fabricated, and malicious."

In a strongly worded statement, Buratai said the report lacked credibility and failed to indicate where or when he purportedly made the comments attributed to him.

"The publication claiming that I commended the opposition coalition and said President Tinubu failed to meet expectations is completely false, fabricated, and malicious," he said.

Buratai challenged the publishers to provide evidence supporting the claims, insisting that no such statement was ever made by him.

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"Nowhere in the report did the authors state where or when I allegedly made such comments. I challenge them to provide any evidence, because none exists. This is a deliberate hatchet job," he stated.

The former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin reaffirmed his loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and expressed continued support for the Tinubu administration.

"Let me be clear: I remain a loyal, card-carrying member of the APC. I remain fully supportive of this government, as my calling and conscience demand," he said.

Buratai added that his years of service in the military shaped his enduring loyalty to constituted authority.

"For over 40 years, I wore the uniform of loyalty to constituted authority, and that loyalty remains with me in retirement," he added.

He further pledged continued support for President Tinubu, particularly in the ongoing fight against insecurity and insurgency across the country.

"I will continue to support constituted authority under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, especially as the military intensifies its counterinsurgency efforts to bring total security to the nation," Buratai stated.

The retired army general accused those behind the publication of being habitual purveyors of misinformation aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

"Those behind this wicked and reckless publication are serial peddlers of falsehood. They have tried before to tarnish my image and pull me down. And just as they failed in the past, they will fail again miserably," he said.

He called on Nigerians to disregard the report, describing it as a product of "jaundiced and hate-filled hearts."

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"To the promoters of this vile agenda: Allah Ya fiku. Your efforts will come to nothing," he declared.