South Africans Are Not a Xenophobic People - Presidential Spokesperson

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa expects law enforcement to take action against violent protesters, while emphasising that South Africans are not xenophobic.

The remarks come as demonstrations against undocumented immigrants have spread across several major cities in South Africa.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, Magwenya said the protests were discussed between President Ramaphosa and his Mozambican counterpart, President Daniel Chapo during the latter's recent working visit to South Africa.

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"The matter was discussed yesterday between President Chapo and President Ramaphosa and they both agreed that...South Africans are not xenophobic. What you have [are] pockets of protest [which] is permissible within our constitutional framework.

"You also have the reality that the issue of immigration is a pressure point, not only here in South Africa but throughout the world where protests are held on these issues.

"What is important from our perspective is obviously, respecting the rights of everybody that is within our borders and, when we protest, to do so peacefully without causing harm to anybody," he explained.

Magwenya added that President Ramaphosa expects law enforcement to "play its role to prevent any acts of violence against any individual."

Furthermore, the two Presidents agreed that the African continent must collaborate to tackle the challenges that cause migration.

"Yesterday, both President Chapo and President Ramaphosa also agreed that the continent needs to work together to address the issues that are behind these levels of migration that we see across our continent.

"Issues of conflict, issues of instability and in some areas, if we're being honest, the misgovernance that causes people to migrate in large numbers and seek refuge in different parts of the continent including South Africa.

"They both agreed that there has to be that genuine, open and frank conversation across the continent. But the President did emphasise that South Africa is a welcoming country, that South Africans are open, friendly and warm people. We will reject any notion that seeks to characterise this country or its people as being xenophobic," he said.