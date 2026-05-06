Malawi: More Than 200 Malawians Cry for Help As Fear and Violence Spread in South Africa

The Malawi government says it has received more than 200 desperate calls from Malawians living in South Africa, begging to be brought back home after a new wave of xenophobic violence.

The violence, reported in cities like Johannesburg, Durban and Pretoria, has left many foreign nationals living in fear. People have been attacked, beaten, threatened, and in some cases, killed. For many Malawians there, life has suddenly turned into a nightmare.

Malawi's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is closely watching the situation through its offices in Pretoria and Johannesburg. Government spokesperson Charles Nkhalamba said most of the distress calls are coming from Malawians living in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape.

"These are people who are scared and just want to come back home safely," he explained.

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The government is now preparing possible rescue plans. These include arranging transport back to Malawi, setting up safe shelters, and providing emergency support for those in danger.

Even so, Malawi is trying to handle the situation carefully. The country has long had a good relationship with South Africa, and discussions are ongoing to find a solution.

Malawians still in South Africa have been urged to stay alert, follow local safety advice, and keep in touch with Malawian authorities.

Xenophobic violence is not new in South Africa. It has happened before, and it keeps coming back. Many foreign nationals--especially other Africans--are often blamed for the country's economic problems, even though they are also struggling to survive.

With unemployment above 30 percent, tensions are high. Migrants are often seen as taking jobs or opportunities, which has led to anger and violence.

South Africa is home to about three million foreign nationals, many from nearby countries like Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe. Now, many of them are living in fear.

Other countries are also worried. Governments like Nigeria, Ghana, and Mozambique have complained about how their citizens are being treated.

Mozambique has even sent its Foreign Affairs Secretary, Maria de Fátima Manso, to hold urgent talks with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. Nigeria has reported that at least 130 of its citizens want to be evacuated, and at least two have already been killed.

The crisis has also caught the attention of the United Nations. Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep concern over the attacks and the suffering of migrants.

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In South Africa itself, some leaders are speaking out. Julius Malema has strongly condemned the violence, calling for an end to the attacks.

But for many Malawians caught in the middle of this chaos, words are not enough. They are afraid. They are hiding. They are calling home. And above all, they just want to be safe again.