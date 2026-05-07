Ghana: Illegal Logging Demands Urgent and Coordinated National Action

The latest concerns raised by the Ghana Timber Millers Organisation on illegal logging once again bring into sharp focus a challenge that has persisted for years but is now assuming more dangerous proportions.

What is unfolding is not merely an industry grievance but a widening national concern.

Licensed timber companies continue to operate under strict concessions granted by the Forestry Commission, yet illegal operators are increasingly invading these concessions, harvesting logs with impunity, and in some cases resorting to violence.

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Reports of attacks on timber trucks and the seizure of logs on highways are particularly alarming and point to a breakdown in enforcement in certain forest areas.

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The consequences are already being felt across the sector. Legitimate companies are scaling down operations, laying off workers, and struggling to meet financial obligations such as taxes and bank loans.

Some are unable to access their concessions at all, especially in parts of the Western Region, which has become a major hotspot for illegal activities.

This is placing significant pressure on both businesses and financial institutions, with some banks reportedly expressing concern over loan recoveries.

Beyond the economic impact, illegal logging is also undermining Ghana's environmental sustainability efforts.

Forest resources, which should be managed responsibly for long-term benefit, are instead being depleted through unauthorised harvesting.

The involvement of some local actors who allegedly accept quick cash payments from illegal operators further complicates the fight, as it weakens community support for legal operations and sustainable forest management.

While the Forestry Commission has taken steps through the Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) licensing system and the Ghana Wood Tracking System to ensure legality and traceability, enforcement gaps remain a major concern.

The issuance of FLEGT licences and monitoring systems is commendable, but these measures must be backed by strong, consistent enforcement on the ground.

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The Ghanaian Times believes that Ghana must now move beyond routine responses and adopt a more coordinated and decisive national strategy.

Forest protection should be treated as a matter of security and economic priority. This requires sustained deployment of security personnel in hotspot areas, not intermittent interventions that allow illegal operators to regroup.

Equally important is the need for swift and deterrent prosecution of offenders.

Without real consequences, illegal logging will continue to thrive as a low-risk, high-profit activity.

Communities must also be actively engaged and educated on the long-term costs of illegal practices, while being incentivised to support legal and sustainable forestry operations.

Financial and export controls must also be tightened to ensure that illegally harvested timber find no market, either locally or internationally.

Every link in the supply chain must be made accountable.

The Ghanaian Times is of the view that the time for decisive, coordinated, and sustained action is now.

Anything less risks long-term damage to one of the country's most valuable natural resources and the livelihoods that depend on it.