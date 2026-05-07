Nigeria: Police Foil Truck Hijack, Recover Rifle in Ogun

Abeokuta — The Ogun State Police Command has foiled a truck hijacking operation in Ijebu Imushin, in Ijebu East local government area of the state, recovering a stolen DAF truck and a wooden-fabricated rifle allegedly used by the suspects during the operation.

The Command disclosed that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when suspected hoodlums intercepted a truck conveying motor spare parts at Oke-Ado area in Ijebu North Local Government Area.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babasẹyi, the truck driver raised an alarm after the vehicle was forcefully taken from him by the attackers.

Babaseyi stated that detectives attached to the Ijebu Imushin Division, working alongside highway patrol operatives, responded swiftly to the distress call and mounted pressure on the suspects, forcing them to abandon the truck and flee.

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He said, "Upon receipt of the report, detectives in collaboration with highway patrol operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene, forcing the suspects to abandon the truck and flee under pressure.

"The prompt intervention of the police effectively thwarted the criminal operation and prevented the loss of property."

The police spokesperson added that the driver sustained a minor injury on his right ankle during the incident and was immediately treated.

He further disclosed that a search conducted on the recovered truck led to the discovery of a wooden-fabricated rifle wrapped with black tape, allegedly used by the suspects.

"A thorough search of the recovered truck led to the discovery of a wooden-fabricated rifle wrapped with black tape, used by the suspects in the operation," he said.

The Command noted that efforts were ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects with a view to arresting and prosecuting them.

Commending the operatives for their swift response, the State Commissioner of Police in the state, Bode Ojajuni, reaffirmed the command's commitment to protecting lives and property across Ogun State.

Ojajuni also urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or activities to security agencies through the Command's emergency lines.