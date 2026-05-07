Liberia: 'Putu Mountain Concession Review Must Be Inclusive'

Former President of the Grand Gedeh Association in the Americas (GGAA), Henry K. Glay, has praised Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for suspending the controversial Putu Mountain concession process, describing the decision as a timely intervention that could help restore public confidence in the management of Liberia's natural resources.

President Boakai recently ordered an immediate halt to the transfer process of the Putu Mountain iron ore concession, citing the need to reinforce existing agreements and ensure a comprehensive review of the arrangement. The decision has generated widespread reactions, particularly among citizens of Grand Gedeh County and members of the Liberian diaspora.

In a statement issued from Washington, D.C., Glay said the suspension presents an opportunity to "reset the conversation" around the concession and ensure that it reflects the interests of Liberians, especially communities directly affected by mining activities.

"This decision must mark a departure from past practices where concession agreements were negotiated without adequate consultation," Glay stated. "We now have a chance to build a transparent, inclusive, and accountable framework."

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He emphasized that any future agreement must involve broad stakeholder participation, including local communities, the Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus, traditional leaders, youth and women groups, as well as diaspora organizations. According to him, such inclusion is essential to preventing mistrust and social tensions that have often surrounded concession agreements in the county.

Beyond economic considerations, Glay also called for a thorough review of the environmental and social implications of any future mining operations at Putu Mountain. He warned that the ecological importance of the area and the livelihoods of surrounding communities must not be compromised in the pursuit of revenue generation.

The former GGAA leader further urged the establishment of an independent, multi-sectoral committee to review the concession process. He said such a body should assess the economic value of the resource, environmental risks, and social impacts, while also facilitating public consultations both in Liberia and within the diaspora.

Glay also called on the government to prioritize employment opportunities and skills development for young people in Grand Gedeh County, ensuring that they are adequately prepared to benefit from any future mining operations.

He concluded by encouraging Grand Gedeans to engage constructively during the suspension period, noting that a transparent and inclusive process would not only benefit the county but also strengthen Liberia's broader governance and natural resource management framework.