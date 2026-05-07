Liberia: Ngafuan Showcases Health Sector Gains At W/Bank 'Fit to Prosper' Launch

Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has showcased significant gains in the country's health sector financing and budget execution, underscoring reforms and increased investments under the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Minister Ngafuan made the remarks at the Regional Launch of the World Bank Group Health, Nutrition, and Population Strategy, titled "Fit to Prosper," held in Accra, Ghana, where he participated in a high-level ministerial panel discussion on "Fixing Finance."

He told participants that Liberia has recorded steady increases in health sector allocations, reflecting a deliberate policy shift toward strengthening human capital development and expanding fiscal space for health through improved public sector financing and budget execution.

According to him, the health sector budget now stands at US$110 million for the 2026 fiscal year, representing a 21 percent year-on-year increase. He further noted that allocations have grown consistently from US$80.3 million in 2024 to US$91.3 million in 2025, demonstrating what he described as an accelerated prioritization of health financing within the national budget framework.

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Beyond increased funding, the finance minister highlighted major improvements in budget execution and credibility within the health sector. He disclosed that disbursement rates improved from 70 percent in 2023 to 88 percent in 2024, and further rose to 97.7 percent in 2025, attributing the progress to strengthened public financial management systems and enhanced coordination between key government institutions.

Ngafuan explained that these gains were driven by targeted expenditure reviews and closer collaboration between the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the Ministry of Health. He referenced a "deep dive" engagement held at the Ministry of Health, which led to the development of an implementation compact aimed at addressing bottlenecks, improving fund utilization, and strengthening service delivery outcomes.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of complementary investments in enabling infrastructure such as roads, sanitation, and energy, noting that such systems are critical to improving overall health service delivery.

He cited the case of the Jackson F. Doe Memorial Regional Referral Hospital, where improved road connectivity to Tappita has significantly enhanced access, increased patient inflows, and improved operational efficiency.

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The Accra meeting brought together finance and health ministers, development partners, and policy experts to discuss innovative financing approaches, domestic resource mobilization, and results-driven investments aimed at accelerating progress toward universal health coverage and improved human capital outcomes.

The "Fit to Prosper" strategy builds on the World Bank Group's long-standing work in health, nutrition, and population, with a focus on strengthening health systems across Western and Central Africa by addressing service delivery gaps, improving resilience, and expanding equitable access, drawing lessons from past financing efforts and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Ngafuan attended the event alongside Liberia's Health Minister, Dr. Louise M. Kpoto.