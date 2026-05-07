Liberia: NIMD Launches Regional Democracy School for Youth Participation

The Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy Liberia office has launched a Sub-Regional Democracy School for Youth of Political Parties aimed at strengthening democratic participation and political education among young Liberians across the country.

The initiative was officially launched on May 4, 2026, in Gbarnga under the Liberia Electoral Support Project. Organizers say the program seeks to bring political education closer to young people while promoting dialogue, peace and cooperation among members of different political parties.

According to NIMD, the Democracy School is more than just a training program. It is intended to transform youth political participation from short-term election activities into long-term involvement in decision-making within political parties and governance institutions.

The project is being implemented by the United Nations Development Programme in partnership with UN Women and NIMD, with support from the European Union, Ireland and Sweden.

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Giving an overview during the opening ceremony, Cllr. Darren L. Domah, Program Manager of NIMD Liberia said the organization was invited to Liberia following concerns raised by international observers after recent elections.

Domah explained that many observers found that political engagement in Liberia often stops after elections, creating gaps in civic education and increasing political polarization. He said political parties usually become active only during campaign periods, leaving young people without continuous political education and engagement.

According to him, NIMD has been operating in Liberia for about two and a half years, focusing on strengthening democratic institutions and supporting marginalized groups, especially women and youth.

He noted that the organization is also working with Liberia's Legislature through programs aimed at improving accountability, transparency and constituency engagement. Domah said civil society organizations and media institutions are participating in legislative monitoring and reporting activities to strengthen democratic governance.

He added that one major goal of the Democracy School is to help young people see themselves first as Liberians rather than political enemies. He said many youths are often divided along party lines and used during elections to attack one another, while senior politicians maintain relationships across political parties.

Domah stressed that young people from all political parties face similar challenges, including unemployment, teenage pregnancy, limited technical and vocational education and low political representation. He encouraged participants to work together on common national issues while maintaining their political identities.

Participants attending the five-day training described the initiative as educational and transformative.

One participant, Finda Christine Cooper from Lofa County representing the People's Unification Party, said the training increased her understanding of democracy, citizens' rights and governance.

She explained that she learned about the social contract between citizens and government and now better understands the responsibilities of elected leaders. Cooper said she plans to return home and share the knowledge with youth members of her political party.

She also praised the organizers for creating opportunities for young people to gain political education and leadership skills, describing the program as one that exceeded her expectations.

Another participant, Momo Success Kamara of the Unity Party, said the workshop provided important lessons on peacebuilding, leadership and the history of Liberia's civil conflict.

Kamara said many young people remain marginalized despite making up a large percentage of the country's population. He noted that youth are often used during elections for campaigns and political violence but receive limited representation in party leadership and national decision-making.

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He called on organizers to expand the Democracy School to districts, clans and communities across Liberia so more young people can benefit from democratic education and civic awareness.

Kamara also warned that poverty and lack of opportunities continue to make young people vulnerable to political manipulation. He urged youth to focus on education, peace and meaningful participation in governance instead of allowing themselves to be used for violence during elections.

Organizers say the Democracy School is expected to help build a new generation of informed, responsible and active young leaders capable of contributing to democratic change and national development in Liberia.