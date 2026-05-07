South Africa: Senqu Bridge Launch a Key Achievement in Lesotho Highlands Water Project

7 May 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The recently launched Senqu Bridge in Mokhotlong in the Kingdom of Lesotho represents a landmark achievement under Phase II of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, Cabinet said on Wednesday.

The new bridge will ensure uninterrupted access to Mokhotlong, Sani Pass and surrounding areas.

Addressing a post -Cabinet media briefing on Wednesday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said the project has contributed significantly to the upliftment of the economy of Lesotho with South Africa constructing hundreds of kilometres of roads to improve access to remote dam sites and providing royalty payments of approximately R3.8 billion annually to the country's fiscus under the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

"The Lesotho Highlands Water Project ensures Gauteng has access to bulk water through the Vaal Water system whilst Lesotho generates hydropower and supports the provision of potable water, irrigation, fisheries, and the promotion of tourism," Ntshavheni said.

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Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the official launch of the bridge saying it is a testament of the deep-seated relationship between the two countries.

The Senqu Bridge, constructed at an estimated cost of R2.4 billion, is the largest of three major crossings being developed under Phase II of the LHWP.

Measuring approximately 825 metres in length and rising about 90 metres above the river valley, the bridge will play a critical role in maintaining connectivity across the Polihali Reservoir once water levels rise.

The Senqu Bridge forms part of the broader LHWP, a multi-phased, treaty-based partnership between South Africa and Lesotho established on 24 October 1986 to address water security, energy generation and socio-economic development.

Last week, President Ramaphosa called for urgent, coordinated action across all three spheres of government to resolve South Africa's deepening water crisis, warning that poor municipal performance is placing an increasing burden on ordinary citizens.

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