Liberia: Forging Unity - The Role of Food Security in Liberia's Quest for Development and Resilience.

Food security is essential for national unity, peace, and sustainable development.

Liberia: President Joseph Boakai highlights agriculture as a key economic driver (29% of GDP) that needs investment. At the same time, former leaders and regional figures advocate for self-sufficiency, value addition, and inclusive, locally driven development, positioning food security as a cornerstone of stability and national resilience.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.:["The tragedy of food insecurity lies not in the inability to produce raw agricultural materials but in the challenges of transforming these perishable goods into stable, marketable products."

"We will provide our farmers with the necessary resources, including farmlands, modern technology, and improved seeds, to go into big-time farming and produce food to feed our people."

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"Liberia stands ready to contribute to this global movement for food security by sharing our vision and experience in building an inclusive, resilient, and transformative agri-food system."

"Unification is not a slogan to be rehearsed once a year. It must become a way of life, reflected in how we govern, how we engage one another, and how we respond to the challenges before us."]

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf: ["Global alignment matters, but development must be owned, financed, and led from within."

"Let us continue to think Liberia, Love Liberia, and build Liberia."]

Former President George Manneh Weah:[ "Africans in the diaspora and Africans in Africa are one people. We can succeed if we allow peace to reign. And, we can succeed if we lay the framework for our young people to have a smooth transition in the democratic process."]

Global and Political Figures:" Peace is fundamental to food security and food security is fundamental for keeping peace" -- Often emphasized in the context of UN/FAO cooperation with Liberia.

"Africa does not need charity. It needs cooperation, fairness in trade, and leadership with courage and vision" -- Antonio Pedro (UNECA) in a forum featuring former President Sirleaf.

"This year must not be a year of empty noise. It must be a year of meaning...[a] coalition not built on ego, but built on conscience, not built on division, but built on national renewal" -- Hon. Musa Hassan Bility.

By: Austin S Fallah - A True Son of the Planet Earth Soil: fallahas@yahoo.com.

Liberia stands at a crossroads in its quest for progress and development, a nation with a history woven with resilience, agricultural productivity, and a once-thriving economy.

Former Vice President Bennie Dee Warner poignantly articulated this rich narrative during a Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) hearing in Minnesota, where he highlighted Liberia's historic exportation of rice, sugar, and other agricultural products before 1821.

The legacy of economic productivity bears testament to the resilient spirit of the Liberian people, a spirit that has survived civil conflict and political turbulence.

Today, under the leadership of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, there is an opportunity to rejuvenate this legacy by embracing the dreams of the masses and forging a new beginning for the nation.

Liberians must prioritize food security not just as a matter of survival, but as a powerful unifying force to uplift their communities and restore the country's former glory.

To adequately appreciate the current socio-political climate in Liberia, one must first understand the historical context that shaped the nation.

Before the tumultuous periods of civil war and political unrest, Liberia emerged as a beacon of hope for many seeking refuge from oppression.

Its agricultural output was not merely a pillar of the economy; it was a source of pride that tied communities together.

A sustainable agricultural sector is imperative for Liberia's rejuvenation; it was this sector that once propelled the nation toward prosperity and can do so again.

In contrast, the political trajectory observed under some of President William R Tolbert and his successors has highlighted a tendency towards divisiveness and authoritarianism, often alienating the majority in favor of a privileged few.

In many ways, the narrative of Liberian history is rich with lessons about the consequences of neglecting the needs of the masses.

Under President Tolbert, significant reforms aimed at modernizing agriculture were initiated, but they fell short due to a lack of broad-based engagement and the exclusion of local farmers.

Today's struggle for food security and economic empowerment reflects the urgent need for the current administration to pivot away from these historical pitfalls.

President Boakai has the opportunity to be a transformative leader by embracing inclusivity and championing the agricultural sector to uplift communities.

The urgent need for food security serves as a rallying point for unity among Liberians, fostering a collective identity that transcends political and social divides.

Food security is not merely an economic concern; it is a fundamental human right.

When individuals and families have consistent access to sufficient food, not only is their health and well-being ensured, but communities flourish.

The history of Liberia's agricultural productivity provides a strong foundation for modern policies aimed at enhancing food security.

By leveraging local farmers' knowledge, skills, and resources, the government can catalyze an agricultural renaissance that revitalizes the economy and empowers citizens.

Moreover, the push for food security can play a crucial role in bridging societal divisions that continue to plague the nation.

Liberia's contemporary political climate is often characterized by factionalism and social strife stemming from historical grievances.

The promotion of inclusive agricultural practices can act as a unifying force, strengthening bonds between diverse groups and fostering collaboration toward common goals.

Through community gardens, cooperatives, and inclusive agricultural policies, Liberians can work together to cultivate not only food but also shared aspirations and mutual respect.

Supporting small farmers and enhancing local agricultural production must be prioritized within a comprehensive national policy.

Investment in agricultural education, access to resources, and infrastructure improvements is a vital component for fortifying Liberia's food system.

Initiatives to promote local crops, such as rice, cassava, and yams, will encourage self-sufficiency while stimulating local economies.

Additionally, promoting sustainable farming techniques will ensure the long-term viability of the agricultural sector and address environmental concerns arising from more exploitative practices.

The concept of a "Green Revolution" championed by leaders like President Samuel K. Doe resonates deeply with the need for sustainable agricultural practices rooted in environmental stewardship.

The integration of modern agricultural techniques alongside traditional practices showcases the potential for a symbiotic relationship between innovation and heritage.

Emphasizing organic farming, agroforestry, and integrated pest management can enhance food security while respecting Liberia's cultural ties to its land.

Such holistic approaches can energize rural economies, lifting communities from poverty to prosperity and sending powerful ripples throughout the nation.

Importantly, the journey toward a thriving agricultural sector and enhanced food security cannot be undertaken in isolation.

The involvement of various stakeholders, including government entities, civil society organizations, and the private sector, is crucial to creating a multifaceted approach that cultivates resilience in the face of adversity.

Collaborations with international development partners can provide essential technical assistance and financial support, thus sharpening the nation's competitive edge in the global arena.

However, the agency must rest with Liberians themselves; the vision for future agricultural wealth must be a homegrown effort.

In addition to addressing food security through agricultural initiatives, it is equally important to recognize the political implications of such development.

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When communities are empowered through food security, they are more likely to engage actively in the democratic process.

The vicious cycle of disenfranchisement and political apathy can be broken with equitable access to resources and opportunities.

Political stability is intimately tied to the welfare of citizens; when people are fed, their voices can more readily rise to demand accountability and integrity from their leaders.

As Liberians advocate for food security, it remains essential to confront the ghosts of historical neglect.

Efforts to involve marginalized groups in agricultural development, particularly women, youth-young people, and rural populations, must be non-negotiable.

Women have historically played pivotal roles in agriculture, yet their contributions often go unrecognized.

By equipping them with the tools, skills, and resources needed to thrive, the nation enhances its growth potential while advancing gender equity.

Similarly, engaging youth in agricultural innovation and entrepreneurship sets the stage for a vibrant future, ensuring that the next generation is not only nourished but also equipped to lead.

The resilience of the Liberian people provides a powerful foundation for a new narrative of national development through food security.

Liberians must unite behind the goal of uplifting their communities, fostering agricultural productivity, and ensuring sustainable practices that respect both the environment and cultural heritage.

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has the opportunity to guide this movement toward inclusivity, empowerment, and shared prosperity, steering the nation away from divisive practices that have fragmented society in the past.

By embracing food security as a unifying force, Liberia can cultivate a new sense of responsibility, rekindling its identity as a beacon of hope not just within Africa, but across the globe.

Together, Liberians can craft a collective future that honors their rich history and responds to the pressing challenges of the 21st century.