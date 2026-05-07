Liberia: Cllr. Tuan Dismisses FIA Fund Letter As 'Irrelevant'

-In US6.4million Corruption Trial

Former Solicitor General Cllr. Nyanti Tuan has declined to disclose the process by which US$6.4 million was authorized for transfer from the National Joint Security to the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA). He argued that the existence of an instructional letter or any other communication is "irrelevant and immaterial" to the proceedings.

During Monday's session, the jury questioned Cllr. Tuan about his 22 years of experience, specifically the events of September 4, 2023. The jury asked whether Jefferson Karmoh, who came to Tuan's office that day, presented any documentation authorizing the transfer in question.

Cllr. Tuan replied that Mr. Karmoh, as head of the Secretariat and a close associate of the President, was a trusted figure. "If a gripper tells you that an alligator has four heads, will you doubt it?" he said, illustrating the level of trust involved.

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He added, "The issue of a letter is irrelevant because this is a matter of confidentiality. The first law of nature is self-preservation. Had we not acted, you wouldn't be sitting here today asking this question. And Mr. Karmoh himself told the court he received the letter from me, so by that admission, the issue of an instructional letter or other communication is irrelevant and immaterial."

When asked whether his decision to write to the finance minister requesting the funds was unilateral or based on consensus, Cllr. Tuan referred to the testimony of former Minister Tweah.

He stated that payment was approved by consensus among National Security Council (NSC) members. "When the situation occurred, the President of Liberia, as Commander-in-Chief and with consensus from council members, authorized the Ministry of Finance to make the payment. On a need-to-know basis, this can be done orally or in writing, as these are confidential matters."

Pressed by the jury to name a specific security agency that received funds from the National Joint Security Operation, Cllr. Tuan declined, citing compartmentalization and the risk of breaching NSC protocols. "If I do, I risk seven years in jail and a fine of US$10,000," he said.

He further clarified the FIA's role in the NSC, noting that when the security law was enacted, the FIA did not exist and thus was not included in the original NSC structure. "However, the law clearly allows for the addition of other institutions. The existence of the FIA does not relinquish its right to be part of the NJS," he argued.

He also pointed out that while agencies such as the Division of Motor Vehicles and the Bureau of Customs are members of the NJS, the Minister of Defense is not; instead, the Minister serves in a supporting role. "People have argued that in the absence of the Minister of Justice, the Minister of National Defense takes over. That's just an individual's opinion; I am talking about the law," he added.

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After the defense's testimony concluded, both defense and jury rested their case with the witness, and he was discharged by the court.

Meanwhile, the prosecution's rebuttal witnesses began testifying on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, as the case moved toward final arguments.