Liberia: Outrage in Bong County

-After Man Found Dead Near Police HQ Following Reported Detention

The family of Charles Kollie is demanding a full, transparent investigation after his lifeless body was discovered early Tuesday near the Liberia National Police (LNP) headquarters in Gbarnga, shortly after he was reportedly in police custody.

The incident has sparked tension in the county capital. Relatives and residents gathered at the police station, pressing authorities for answers about the circumstances leading to Kollie's death.

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Authorities have yet to release an official cause of death. Kollie's body has been transported to St. Kennedy Funeral Home for examination. Bong County Police Commander ACP William Johnson, who recently assumed his post, is leading the investigation.

Family members say Kollie, a local electrician from the Kokoyah Road community, was detained by police over alleged power theft prior to his death. His sudden release--and the subsequent discovery of his body--have fueled concerns and suspicion. Relatives demand to know who authorized his release, whether proper procedures were observed, and if official records exist to document the sequence of events.

At the scene, emotions ran high. Kollie's relatives, including his elder sister, wept openly, calling for justice. Community members joined the demonstration, expressing frustration over what they described as a lack of transparency from police authorities.

"We need answers. We want to know what happened to our brother," one family member said, as calls for accountability intensified.

The growing crowd prompted the deployment of officers from the Police Support Unit (PSU) to maintain order, after some protesters vowed not to leave until justice is served. A few demonstrators threatened to retrieve the body as part of their demands for immediate action.

County officials, including Administrative Officer D. Sam Baryougah Elliott Sr., monitored the scene as preliminary findings were underway.

The incident has sparked wider concerns among Gbarnga residents, with many urging the Liberia National Police to provide a clear and timely account of events. As the investigation continues, the public's attention remains fixed on calls for transparency--and the hope of restoring confidence in the justice system.

Meanwhile, LNP Deputy Inspector General for Operations, Cllr. J. Nelson Freeman says no foul play was involved in the death of Charles Kollie.

The LNP, however, cited administrative breaches in Charles Kollie's release prior to his death.

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According to him, the police cannot hold any officer liable for the death of Charles Kollie; however, the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Charles Kollie was in police custody and was released on Monday, May 4, 2026, at about 11:45 AM, after being arrested on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

His body has since been taken to St. Kennedy's Funeral Home as the investigation continues.