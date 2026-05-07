Liberia: Phebe Officials Step Aside As Church Panel Probes Hospital Crisis

-- Two senior officials of Phebe Referral Hospital, Acting Human Resource Officer Peter Gbelarwo and former Acting Administrator Jonathan Pewee, have stepped aside amid an ongoing investigation by a church-backed committee into allegations of administrative failures, unpaid salaries, and worker mistreatment at the facility.

The six-member panel, composed of prominent church leaders, has intervened following weeks of tension at the hospital, with a mandate to restore confidence among staff and to ensure a fair and transparent process.

Committee representatives Dr. Benedict Bongolie Kolee and Bishop David Kiamu said the decision by the two officials to temporarily relinquish their roles was necessary to allow an independent probe without interference.

The committee further disclosed that the status of Medical Director Dr. Minnie Sankawulo Ricks remains under review, as members examine the legal framework surrounding her appointment and any possible action. Dr. Kolee, a Merck Foundation-trained pathologist and forensic expert, is expected to play a central role in guiding the investigation.

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As part of its work, the panel is also engaging the Civil Service Agency over concerns raised by workers who were reportedly suspended without pay during recent protests.

The committee acknowledged the financial strain on affected staff and pledged to ensure that compensation issues are addressed.

The intervention comes in the wake of growing dissatisfaction among health workers, who have complained of delayed salaries, administrative lapses, and poor working conditions.

Workers have been urged to remain calm and cooperative as the process unfolds.

Meanwhile, Moses D. N. Davis, President of the Phebe Referral Hospital Health Workers Association, welcomed the intervention but stressed that staff expectations remain high.

He noted that while the committee's involvement is a step forward, workers are seeking concrete reforms to improve conditions and restore trust in the hospital's leadership.