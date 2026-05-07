Liberia, Chinese Firm Ink $3b Investment Deal

The National Investment Commission (NIC) of Liberia and the Beijing West Asia and North Africa Investment Co., Ltd. (BWANA) have signed a transformative Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to catalyze large-scale economic development in Liberia.

Signed on May 5, 2026, the framework outlines a strategic partnership where BWANA intends to invest between $500 million and $3 billion USD over the next five years.

The collaboration targets high-priority sectors essential for Liberia's national growth: Infrastructure: Enhancing transport, logistics, ports, and urban road networks, Energy: Development of renewable energy sources and power distribution grids, Agriculture: Advancing mechanization and value-addition processing, Natural Resources: Exploration and development of oil, gas, and minerals.

Under the MoA, BWANA will spearhead feasibility studies and mobilize international financial and technical expertise. The NIC will serve as the primary facilitator, ensuring seamless coordination with government institutions and providing necessary regulatory guidance.

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Notably, the agreement includes a right of first refusal for BWANA on projects they independently identify and fund through initial feasibility stages.

The agreement was finalized in Beijing by the Hon. Jeff Blibo, Chairman of the NIC, representing the Government of Liberia, and Mr. Chuanyong Zhang, Chairman of BWANA. Both parties emphasized that all subsequent projects will strictly adhere to the regulatory and legal frameworks of both Liberia and China.