Nigeria: Hajj - Over 6,000 Nigerian Pilgrims Airlifted in 14 Flights

Nigeria has airlifted a total of 6,635 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia in 14 flights as the 2026 Hajj operations gather momentum.

Data from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Command and Control Centre has shown this.

The exercise, which began on May 3, is part of Nigeria's overall allocation of 50,000 Hajj slots approved by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year's pilgrimage.

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The early phase of the airlift has recorded steady progress with multiple departures from different states, conveying pilgrims mainly to Madinah and Jeddah.

On the opening day, three flights airlifted 1,451 pilgrims from Kebbi, Kogi and Nasarawa states. A fourth flight later departed Ogun State to Jeddah with 345 pilgrims and 70 officials, bringing the total for the day to 1,796 passengers.

By May 4, three additional flights transported 1,222 pilgrims from Oyo, Kebbi and Jigawa states, increasing the cumulative figure to 3,018 pilgrims across seven flights.

Operations intensified on May 5 with a series of flights from Gombe, Nasarawa and Jigawa states, pushing the total to 4,380 pilgrims in 10 flights earlier in the day.

Subsequent updates from NAHCON indicated three additional flights later on May 5. A Flynas flight (XY8494) departed Lagos to Madinah at 19:36hrs with 343 pilgrims from Osun State, comprising 191 males and 152 females.

Similarly, a MaxAir flight (VM264) departed Gombe to Jeddah at 23:28hrs with 550 pilgrims, including 379 males and 171 females.

With these latest movements, the total number of pilgrims airlifted rose to 6,012 across 14 flights.

The data highlights the involvement of multiple airlines, including Flynas, UMZA, MaxAir and Air Peace, reflecting the scale of coordination required for the operation.

Meanwhile, Saudi authorities have set a deadline for the closure of airports for Hajj pilgrims ahead of the peak of the exercise, underscoring the need for strict adherence to the airlift schedule by participating countries.

Observers say the pace of the airlift indicates improved logistics and planning by NAHCON, as the commission continues phased transportation of intending pilgrims.

The airlift is expected to continue in the coming days as thousands of other Nigerian pilgrims await transportation for the spiritual journey