Kenya: Heavy Rainfall to Hit Nairobi and 30 Counties

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans to prepare for days of heavy rainfall expected to hit several parts of the country from Thursday evening through next week.

In a fresh weather advisory issued on May 7, the department said the ongoing rains are expected to intensify between May 8 and May 14, with some areas likely to receive more than 20mm of rainfall within 24 hours.

According to the advisory, the rains are expected to peak between May 10 and May 13 before gradually reducing in intensity.

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The weatherman warned that the heavy rains could trigger floods, flash floods, poor visibility and landslides in affected areas.

"Please remain vigilant for potential floods, flash floods, and poor visibility," the advisory stated.

The department further cautioned that flooding could still occur even in places that may not experience heavy rain directly, especially downstream areas.

Areas expected to be heavily affected include counties in western Kenya, Rift Valley, Central Kenya and parts of Nairobi.

The counties listed in the advisory include Nairobi, Kiambu County, Nyeri County, Kirinyaga County, Murang'a County, Kisumu County, Kakamega County, Nakuru County, Narok County and Uasin Gishu County among many others.

Parts of Turkana County, Samburu County, Kajiado County and Machakos County are also expected to receive enhanced rainfall.

The Meteorological Department urged Kenyans to avoid walking or driving through moving water during the rainy period.

"Do not seek shelter under trees or near grilled windows to minimize the risk of lightning strikes," the advisory warned.

Residents living in landslide-prone areas, especially near the slopes of the Aberdare Range and Mount Kenya regions, have also been advised to remain extremely cautious.

Government agencies, disaster response teams and county authorities have been put on alert as the country braces for possible weather-related emergencies in the coming days.