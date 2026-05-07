Nigeria: World Health Day - Banigo Urges Action, Policies to Strengthen Healthcare System

As the world commemorates World Health Day 2026, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary), Distinguished Senator Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has called for stronger collaboration, science-driven policymaking, and sustained investment in Nigeria's healthcare system

This year's theme, "Together for Health. Stand with Science," highlights the importance of collective action, scientific evidence, and the One Health approach in addressing emerging public health threats, while strengthening health systems that protect lives and improve well-being.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, Senator Banigo emphasized that the health and well-being of Nigerians must remain a national priority, noting that recent global and domestic health challenges have reinforced the need for resilient healthcare systems anchored on research, innovation, preparedness, and coordinated institutional response.

She stated that recent global health experiences have further demonstrated the importance of stronger healthcare systems, improved preparedness, and sustained investment in healthcare delivery, particularly at the primary healthcare level.

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The Senator noted that the recent Senate passage of the National Health Act Amendment Bill, which seeks to increase the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) from 1% to 2% of the Consolidated Revenue Fund, represents a significant milestone in Nigeria's healthcare financing reform and a critical step toward strengthening primary healthcare delivery across the country.

According to the Senator, "World Health Day serves as a reminder that sustainable healthcare delivery can only be achieved through collective responsibility, evidence-based policies, and strong collaboration among governments, healthcare professionals, development partners, researchers, and communities."

Senator Banigo also commended healthcare workers, researchers, scientists, public health experts, and frontline personnel across the country for their dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding the health of Nigerians, often under challenging conditions.

"Today reminds us that health is a shared responsibility. By working together and supporting evidence-based healthcare solutions, we can build a healthier and more resilient society for present and future generations," she said.

The Harvard-trained Public Health Professional further reaffirmed the commitment of the Senate Committee on Health to advancing legislative reforms and policy initiatives aimed at strengthening healthcare financing, improving access to quality healthcare services, enhancing disease surveillance systems, and supporting Nigeria's broader Universal Health Coverage agenda.

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"As a nation, we must continue to invest in science, strengthen our public health institutions, support innovation, and build systems capable of responding effectively to present and future health challenges,"

Senator Banigo urged all stakeholders across the health sector to sustain collaborative efforts toward building a healthier, safer, and more resilient Nigeria where every citizen has access to quality and affordable healthcare.