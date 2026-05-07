West Africa: Speaker Jatta Calls for Stronger Regional Unity At Ecowas Parliament Session

The Speaker of the National Assembly of The Gambia, Hon. Fabakary Tombong Jatta, has called for stronger regional unity, deeper parliamentary cooperation and accelerated economic integration at the opening of the First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament.

Addressing the opening session, Speaker Jatta said West Africa is facing major challenges, including terrorism, democratic setbacks, weak intra-regional trade and the growing impact of climate change.

He said these issues require a united, strategic and sustained response from Member States and regional institutions.

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Speaker Jatta said the ECOWAS Parliament remains a vital platform for democratic expression, oversight and people centred advocacy in the sub-region.

He noted that parliamentary diplomacy has an important role to play in maintaining dialogue and building consensus, especially at a time when the region is experiencing political and security pressures.

He further urged the Parliament to position itself as a driver of economic transformation by supporting the removal of non-tariff barriers, facilitating cross-border trade and promoting regulatory harmonisation across the region.

According to him, regional integration must move beyond aspiration to practical implementation that improves the lives of citizens.

He also called for stronger action on climate resilience, describing climate change as not only an environmental issue, but also a security, economic and humanitarian concern.

He said ECOWAS must speak with one voice in addressing environmental threats and supporting adaptation efforts across the region.

Speaker Jatta further commended the Gambian delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament for its active role and described the institution as central to advancing peace, solidarity and shared prosperity in West Africa.

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