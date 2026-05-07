Gambia: Efsth Paediatric Unit Records 2,253 Surgeries in 5 Years - Dr Baldeh

The Paediatric Surgery Unit at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital recorded 2,253 surgical operations within five years of its establishment, marking a major milestone in the country's specialised child healthcare services.

The figure was disclosed by Dr Alagie Baldeh in Banjul during the first anniversary of the unit's renovated facility Tuesday.

Presenting an overview of the unit's progress, Dr Baldeh said the establishment of paediatric surgery in 2021 transformed the management of child surgical conditions in The Gambia, which were previously handled by general surgeons.

He noted that since its creation, the unit has grown from a small team operating under challenging conditions to a more structured service delivering complex surgical care locally. According to him, a total of 2,253 surgeries have been performed from December 2021 to date.

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Dr Baldeh also highlighted improvements in patient admissions following the renovation of the unit, stating that admissions increased from 783 cases in earlier operations to 1,075 within a year at the upgraded facility.

He said the unit now handles a wide range of specialised procedures, reducing the need for referrals abroad and improving access to critical care for children.

However, he pointed out ongoing challenges, including the need for a dedicated paediatric theatre, improved intensive care services, and expanded training opportunities.

The event formed part of activities marking the anniversary of the renovated paediatric unit, which was fully sponsored by the Cornerstone Group and is now considered a key referral centre for paediatric surgery in The Gambia.

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