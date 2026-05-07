Gambia: Professional Jobs Falling Faster in Gambia

analysis

A new analysis by Briefcase PR has identified professional, scientific and technical activities as the industry shedding jobs fastest in The Gambia, with employment falling by an estimated 62.1% between 2022-23 and 2025.

The public relations firm studied the latest available Gambia Labour Force Survey data from the Gambia Bureau of Statistics and ranked detailed industries by estimated percentage decline in employed persons at their main job between the 2022-23 and 2025 survey rounds.

Professional, scientific and technical activities recorded the fastest estimated decline among qualifying industries, falling from 8,183 employed persons in 2022-23 to an estimated 3,100 in 2025. Its share of total employment also fell from 1.5% to 0.5%.

Administrative and support service activities recorded the second-fastest estimated decline at 46.3%, falling from 17,293 employed persons to around 9,300. Information and communication followed in third at 26.8%, while other service activities ranked fourth at 17.5%.

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Accommodation and food service activities ranked fifth, with employment falling by an estimated 17.2%. Agriculture, forestry and fishing ranked sixth by percentage decline, but recorded the largest estimated job loss in absolute terms, shedding around 9,400 jobs.

The average estimated employment decline across the industries in the ranking was 29.6%, putting professional, scientific and technical activities 32.5 percentage points above that level.

"The Gambia's labour market grew overall between 2022-23 and 2025, but the gains were not spread evenly across every industry," said a Briefcase PR spokesperson. "Professional services, administrative support and information and communication saw some of the sharpest estimated declines, while agriculture remained the largest source of job losses by volume."

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