Gambia: Justice Ministry Breaks Silence On Badjie Inquest As Mandinaring Pressure Mounts

The Attorney General's Chambers and Ministry of Justice has confirmed receiving the Coroner's Inquest Report into the death of Omar Badjie, signaling the first official response amid rising tension in Mandinaring where residents have issued a firm seven-day deadline demanding action.

In a statement, the ministry said it had received the report from the Office of the Honourable Chief Justice regarding Badjie's death, which occurred following an encounter with law enforcement officers in September 2025. The ministry noted that the report has been transmitted for review and action, adding that the Inspector General of Police has been formally requested to submit the full case file for a thorough legal assessment.

The ministry acknowledged the weight of public concern surrounding the matter, stating that the coroner's recommendations, including the possible prosecution of officers implicated, will be rigorously examined. It assured that where evidence supports it, legal action will proceed without hesitation.

While urging the public to remain calm, the ministry emphasised its commitment to due process, the rule of law, and the protection of citizens' rights and dignity, promising further updates as developments unfold.

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The statement comes against the mounting pressure from the family of the late Omar Badjie and youth groups in Mandinaring, who have demanded swift prosecution of the officers named in the inquest. The group warned that failure to act within seven days would lead to further steps aimed at enforcing the report's findings.

Their demands follow the conclusion of an inquest which found that Badjie died from a brain injury caused by beatings allegedly inflicted by police officers. The inquiry, which began in October 2025 and ended in April 2026, recommended criminal charges against those involved.

At a weekend press conference, the family and community members expressed frustration over what they described as prolonged silence from authorities since the release of the report. They also rejected the initial police account of a hot pursuit, insisting it contradicts the inquest's findings, and called for dismissals and formal apologies alongside prosecutions.

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