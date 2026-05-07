Gambia: GPF Completes Training On Combatting Environmental Crimes

The Gambia Police Force, in collaboration with DLEAG, the Department of Forestry, the National Environment Agency (NEA), the Department of Fisheries, and the Gambia Armed Forces, has concluded a three-day capacity-building training on the use of INTERPOL tools to combat environmental crimes. The training was held at the Police Cooperative Credit Union in Kanifing from April 28 to April 30, 2026.

Facilitated by the INTERPOL Regional Bureau in Abidjan, the program enhanced participants' understanding of emerging trends and effective strategies in tackling environmental crimes.

In his remarks, Superintendent Sulayman Gaye, Officer Commanding INTERPOL Banjul, commended INTERPOL for the initiative and urged participants to apply the knowledge gained. The Deputy Executive Director of NEA, Mr. Touray, emphasised the importance of collaboration and modern techniques in addressing environmental crimes.

INTERPOL representative Aminata Lo highlighted that environmental crime remains a global priority, while ACP Fatoumata Touray, speaking on behalf of AIG Crime Amie Nyassi, expressed appreciation to INTERPOL and encouraged active participation.

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The training covered key areas including INTERPOL systems, wildlife smuggling detection techniques, and regional strategies.

The Gambia Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to continued collaboration in combating environmental crimes.

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