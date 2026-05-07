Gambia: Gtboard Tours CRR, URR to Boost Tourism Development

6 May 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Yunus S Saliu

The governing body of the Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard), led by Chairman Momodou Bamba Saho, on Monday continued its nationwide familiarization tour with visits to the Central River Region (CRR) and Upper River Region (URR).

The delegation, accompanied by Amie Njie, Permanent Secretary of GTBoard, the Director General of GTBoard, Ida Jeng Njie, and a technical team, is undertaking the tour to familiarize, assess tourism facilities, and explore development opportunities across the country.

As part of Day Two of the exercise, the team visited several places, including ecolodges and project sites in Janjanbureh and Sotuma Samba Koi. The tour is aimed at strengthening oversight, identifying challenges, and enhancing tourism infrastructure to support sustainable growth in the sector.

In Janjanbureh, the delegation embarked on a boat excursion to evaluate the natural environment and tourism potential around Kunkiling Forest Park. They also inspected the stalled Kunkiling Ecolodge project, where discussions centred on the factors hindering its completion and possible pathways for revival.

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The team proceeded to Kosemar Tenda to inspect the EbA Project Ecolodge, assessing its operational status and overall condition. This visit provided insight into ongoing eco-tourism initiatives and their role in promoting community-based tourism.

The final stop for the day was Sotuma Samba Koi in the Upper River Region, where the governing body assessed a completed ecolodge facility, focusing on its development status and its importance to the region to attract visitors.

During the visit, tour guides in Janjanbureh engaged the Director General in discussions, highlighting key concerns and opportunities within the local tourism landscape.

Overall, the tour exposed the governing body to both the potential and challenges within up-country tourism. Key issues observed included environmental management, site visibility, and the need for increased investment. Addressing these gaps is critical to unlocking the full potential of rural and domestic tourism, diversifying The Gambia's tourism offerings, and ensuring inclusive economic benefits for local communities.

The ongoing tour underscores GTBoard under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture's commitment to strengthening destination management and promoting sustainable tourism development across all regions of the country.

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