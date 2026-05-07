Gambia: Govt, IMF Discuss Programme Recalibration, Growth Outlook

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MoFEA) in collaboration with the Central Bank of The Gambia and key institutions recently convened a productive engagement with the IMF Mission team currently in the country as part of the Fifth Review under the ECF, Second Review under the RSF, and Article IV Consultation (22 April-6 May 2026).

IMF Mission Chief, Ms Eva Jenkner, noted the need to recalibrate the programme due to deviations from initial targets, including revenue performance and spending pressures.

She also highlighted the importance of addressing statistical discrepancies and indicated the possibility of extending the programme timeline.

Central Bank Governor Buah Saidy reported strong economic performance, with growth estimated at 6.4% and inflation remaining relatively contained.

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The financial sector, he added, continues to expand, supported by growth in banking assets and mobile money services.

Also speaking, Seedy K.M. Keita, Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs acknowledged key challenges such as infrastructure gaps and rising expenditure pressures, while reaffirming government commitment to reforms in procurement and state-owned enterprises.

Minister Keita also highlighted progress in key sectors including agriculture, energy, and education.

The engagement underscored the shared commitment to strengthening economic stability and ensuring policies deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

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