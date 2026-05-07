Gambia: Banjulinding Health Centre Holds Data Presentation, Inaugurates Maternity Ward

Banjulinding Health Centre in Western One Health Region recently held its maiden data and award presentation at a colourful ceremony held at the centre ground in Banjulinding.

Held under the theme - 'Paving the way for patient-oriented healthcare service delivery through professionalism and community participation', the event also witnessed the inauguration of the newly rehabilitated standard maternity ward at the facility.

Moreover, this data presentation which is being held at the facility for the first time, seeks to provide officials at the centre an insight and an opportunity to measure some of the progress made, identify gaps, and make informed decisions on improving quality service delivery through partnership.

It was also a moment to take stock of the progress made at the facility, while exploring avenues to address emerging challenges.

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Giving a historical background of the facility, Momodou Lamin Jarju, the alkalo of the village, in welcoming dignitaries, recalled that the health facility together with the Yundum Police Station are one of the oldest facilities in The Gambia.

He said both facilities date back to the First Republic and that those two facilities were first enclaved and part of the Yundum International Airport.

Jarju described the elders at the time in Yundum, who hosted Banjulinding to be very accommodating especially to new settlers.

Catchment Area Committee, Lamin Touray, Chief of Busumbala, thanked the catchment committees and the entire staff of the health centre staff and the management team for their tireless and invaluable efforts at improving the facility despite the meagre resources.

Abdoulie Badjie, Officer-In-Charge of Banjulinding Health Centre, described the event as a special one, as the gathering witnessed the first-ever data presentation and award presentation 2025.

The day, he said, was set aside to recognise, honour and also show appreciation to deserving individuals for their invaluable contribution to the development and the growth of the facility.

OIC Badjie expressed special thanks to the Spanish friends from Pediatria Solidaria for their support in the growth of the facility.

He indicated that the theme of this year's event speaks volumes for itself as their primary goal as health service providers is to provide quality healthcare for better health at all times with a particular focus on patient-oriented approach.

He, further, added that the day is also to demonstrate the symbol and power of team work in their quest to promote quality service so as to support excellence in performance to their beloved patients.

Musa Camara, Regional Health Director Western One, underscored the importance of the initiative, saying data presentation and award presentation are part of efforts to ensure effective health service delivery and sustainable retention of health staff within the health workforce.

"The category of staff that are offering health care service within this health facility includes qualified medical doctors, general nurses, facility data managers, cashiers, pharmacists, lab personnel and Public Health officers and support staff among a host of others."

Thus, he said, the event is also a perfect moment to take stock of the gains made by the facility and to recognise, celebrate and award outstanding staff of the facility for the services rendered with dedication and compassion.

The day, he stated, is not just about reviewing numbers and statistics; rather, it is about reflecting on the lives impacted by the staff who are offering these healthcare services.

Isatou Sanyang, a representative from Pediatria Solidaria, a Spanish NGO, recalled that for the past four years, they have had great pleasure working hand-in-hand with this beautiful community in the Gambia.

"Today a special milestone as we open doors to this new little bit of mortality war. However, this building is just more, just much more than a brick and a mortar."

She indicated that bringing new lives into the world is a symbol of hope and that they know that mothers and children are the future of any community, but are also the most vulnerable.

"Today we want to affirm our community's commitment to the health of the Gambian people."

Fatoumatta Koma, deputy director of Health Services at the Ministry, on behalf of the minister, was emotional at being back at a facility she once served at, completing her programme.

To that end, she described the health facility as one of the best environments she has had the opportunity to ever work and thanked the facility for coming up with a such a brilliant idea.

She made reference to a goal also shared by the minister that gone are the day where officials sit and just developed interventions without having evidence.

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Komma thus applauded the centre for their foresight and commitment, noting that this would help them to generate evidence by doing data analysis to look at areas where they've done well and where they need support.

She assured them of the Ministry's continuous support to ensure that they make progress in some of the areas they need support.

Ebrima Sankareh, former Regional Health Director of Western One, who was the guest speaker, underscored the importance of the event.

Sankareh acknowledged that all countries in the African region are yearning to have patient-oriented quality healthcare service; a 21st century approach to addressing health issues in communities.

He spoke at length on the stakeholders involved from service providers to policymakers who are ready to champion this patients-oriented approach, citing the National Health Strategy Plan and National Health Policy, which has been included in this approach.

Fatou Sanyang, Regional Principal Nursing Officer and Janko Camara from MRC, all expressed similar sentiments.

The event also witnessed data presentation from various presenters as well as entertainment.